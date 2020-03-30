Family.
In a word, it’s what those who like and follow The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page have missed the most since the coronavirus pandemic forced social distancing, self-isolation and quarantines about two weeks ago.
When posed the question last Thursday, more than 30 people responded, and some, like Jessica Lee, included circumstances that keep them apart.
“My mother,” Lee wrote, as to what she missed. “She’s a nurse at a local hospital so we can’t see each other. My daughter and I are both considered high risk so we can’t chance it.”
Others, like Douglas Medeiros, haven’t missed a thing, yet.
“Still working full time. I’d love some time off,” he wrote.
And some missed their jobs.
“I miss going to work every day,” Tracy Dolan wrote. “I miss my students and families.”
Others missed contact, like hugs and handshakes.
“I miss shaking hands the most. The handshake symbolizes more than just a greeting. It is a sign of respect to stand up and make direct eye contact when shaking hands with someone,” said Paul Jacques via email.
And while a few weeks ago it might have seemed impossible to ever miss everyday life, Kate Centazzo expressed what we’re sure is a common thought.
“I just miss our ‘regular’ lives,” she wrote. “Shopping and going out to dinner. We were supposed to help some friends move into their new house last weekend and next Friday was supposed to begin our road trip to Florida for our honeymoon cruise/mother-in-law’s birthday and retirement party and Easter. Every day we wake up grateful we are healthy and safe and maybe one day closer to normal life.”
Here are more of the responses, some of them edited. Thank you to all who wrote.
“I’m going to be missing the birth of my first great-granddaughter, and being there with my granddaughter.” — Charlene Howell
“Miss visiting my parents weekly and the hello and goodbye hugs that I was always grateful for.” — Michelle Barr
“Going to see my daughter participate in school activities.” — Wendy Cohen Batis
“I was completely (loving) my student teaching at Hill-Roberts Elementary School, and I miss having the opportunity to see the students every day. This was my last semester at Bridgewater State and I was looking forward to teaching until the end of the school year.” — Emily Margaret.
“Movies and going out to eat! I used to have regular lunches and meeting for coffee with family and friends to catch up and see each other. I also want to hug my dad!” — Kabby Martone
“Going out to eat, coffee or lunch with friends, movies, Plainridge!” — Fran Collins
“Visiting my mum who has dementia and is in a nursing home. It breaks my heart not being able to see her.” — Christine Mooney
“I miss my daughter’s kindergarten school drop-off and pickup line at Studley (in Attleboro). Every single day, rain, snow or sunshine, the teachers all had happy smiles on welcoming the kids to a new day of learning.” — Chrystal Swenson
“Seeing extended friends and family. Just being able to go out to the store without worrying about the process of getting myself and stuff back in the house clean.” — Rhonda Marcolini
“I miss my granddaughters and Sunday Mass.” — Sharon Araujo
“I miss Sunday dinner with the whole family, and Friday night dinners with friends.” — Stephanie Kelly
“Being able to make plans.” — Peter Fernandes
“Miss watching sports, hanging out with my friends and going out to eat & having a few drinks with my friends.” — Michelle Langlais
“I miss my grandkid’s hugs.” — Donna Houle
“I miss seeing all my students at school. Miss them dearly!” — Sydney Lambert
“I miss the library, the movies, my friends and family, I also miss my kids at school and their parents.” — Roberta Foster
“My folks. Having them right around the corner and yet unable to see them is surreal.” — Chris Haggerty
“I’m a hairstylist in Norton-Studio63. I’m missing the joy of working, making people beautiful and making smiles. Please no box dye. Please wait.” — Melissa Mercier-Jette
“I am a librarian in Canton, and I genuinely miss my patrons.” — Bonnie Jette
“I miss seeing a government that actually works.” — Bob Foley
