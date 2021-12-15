Wheaton College in Norton is among several higher education institutions intensifying their vaccination requirements amid the latest coronavirus surge.
Wheaton is requiring students and employees to receive COVID-19 booster shots. In Providence, Brown university did the same.
Vaccinated employees and students will have to get them within 30 days of becoming eligible as of Feb. 1. Those exempt from the vaccination requirement will remain exempt.
“Current CDC guidance recommends a booster shot for individuals 18 years of age or older to enhance protection against COVID-19, particularly the new Omicron variant,” Wheaton President Dennis Hanno said. “In discussions with experts here in Massachusetts and with other academic institutions, there is even more support for the need for eligible individuals to get a booster shot.
“The health and safety of our community remains our top priority,” Hanno said, informing students and staff their “active assistance in following our protocols — vaccination, testing, masking indoors and where social distancing is not possible — has been essential to our collective wellbeing as a campus.”
A clinic is scheduled Thursday on campus, and more appointments had to be added.
The college also plans to hold a clinic at the beginning of the spring semester for those who will become eligible over winter break.
The 15 Massachusetts community colleges, including Bristol Community College, which has a campus on the Sensata site in Attleboro, are currently not requiring students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 boosters on top of mandated vaccinations.
They are, however, requiring all students who have in-person interactions to be fully vaccinated by January. Faculty and staff will also be required to be vaccinated.
The vaccination requirement applies to students with an on-campus component to their schedule, who seek to access on-campus services, and are required by a program or activity to be vaccinated as a condition of participation, such as in clinical placements. Students who choose not to be vaccinated remain eligible for online courses and services.
Bridgewater State University, which has a campus in Attleboro near BCC, is also not mandating booster shots yet.
“At this time, BSU is strongly encouraging all members of our campus community to get the booster,” college spokeswoman Eva Gaffney said.
The university held three booster clinics on its Bridgewater campus in the last two weeks and administered more than 300 shots, she added.
“We plan to conduct booster clinics throughout the spring,” Gaffney said.
BSU has a vaccination requirement for students and staff, and says more than 96% of them are fully vaccinated.
“BSU is continuing to monitor the Omicron variant and will follow CDC and state public health authority recommendations to protect the health and safety of our campus community,” Gaffney said.
Hundreds of colleges already require COVID-19 vaccines, and many say boosters are an obvious next step.
Facing rising infections and the new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes.
Cornell University shut down all campus activities Tuesday and moved final exams online after more than 700 students tested positive over three days.
Hours later, Princeton University moved its exams online and urged students to leave campus “at their earliest convenience” amid a rise in cases.
Cornell and Princeton both report student vaccination rates of more than 98%.
After a fall with few coronavirus cases, officials at Syracuse University were “feeling pretty good” about the spring term, said Kent Syverud, the upstate New York school’s chancellor.
“But omicron has changed that,” Syverud said. “It has made us go back and say, until we know more about this variant for sure, we’re going to have to reinstate some precautions.”
Much is still unknown about the omicron variant and how big of a threat it poses. In the United States and many other nations, the delta variant is currently responsible for most COVID-19 cases.
But as colleges brace for the worst, many see boosters as their best hope, and more than 20 colleges have issued booster shot requirements in recent weeks.
Most booster mandates so far have come from small liberal arts colleges in the Northeast such as Wheaton, but the list includes some as big as Boston University and as far away as the University of New Mexico.
The University of Massachusetts in Amherst was among the first to require the booster for students, saying all students must get shots unless they have medical or religious exemptions.
“The boosters are our best protection,” said Jeffrey Hescock, co-director of the university’s Public Health Promotion Center.
A recent online petition arguing against the booster mandate — citing 97% of students vaccinated and few on-campus cases — has attracted a few dozen signatures.
UMass will also require masks at the start of spring term, and it’s sending students home with a rapid test to be taken near the end of winter break.
Some other schools are already postponing the return to campus next month to avoid outbreaks. Southern New Hampshire University recently said students will take classes remotely for two weeks before returning to campus after the holidays.
Another concern is omicron’s timing — even without a new variant, there were worries of more outbreaks as colder weather drives people indoors, said Anita Barkin, co-chair of a COVID-19 task force for the American College Health Association.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging boosters for people ages 17 and older, and Pfizer last week announced that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine might offer important protection against omicron even though the initial two doses appear less effective.
