NORTON — Wheaton College is going ahead with its commencement as scheduled next weekend, but it will be a virtual one because of the coronavirus crisis.
The college’s 185th commencement for the Class of 2020 is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, and will be shown via a live webcast and live-streamed.
“After considering the guidance from government and public health officials, we concluded that it will not be possible to have a face-to-face Commencement and Reunion,” the college said.
“Since this is the day that degrees are officially conferred, we will have a virtual ceremony.”
“It is certainly a first in the long history of Wheaton College and we promise that it will be special,” President Dennis Hanno said.
However, after continued discussions with leaders of the senior class and based on a poll they conducted with their classmates, college officials have also decided to schedule an in-person commencement celebration on campus Saturday, Aug. 15.
“We have certainly seen how dramatically and how quickly plans can be affected by this pandemic and we have set June 1 as the final date to evaluate if we can go forward with these plans,” the college said.
Many other higher educational institutions are also making plans to have a live graduation at a later date than usual, some even into the fall.
The schedule for Wheaton’s virtual commencement exercises will include opening remarks from Janet Lindholm Lebovitz, Class of 1972 and chair of the board of trustees; a welcome address from Hanno; greetings from Maia Hay, chair of the Class of 2020; acknowledgement of honorary degree recipients by Provost Renée T. White and the issuing of degrees.
Also, the alumni office and volunteers are working on plans for reunion celebrations, both virtual and in-person. Reunion classes will be able to hold virtual parlor parties May 16, attend webinars with faculty and staff, and watch a State of the College video address from Hanno.
In October, a few classes will gather in person to celebrate their reunion over Fall Fest weekend as part of the Alumni Association’s 150th Anniversary.
More information is available on the college website, wheatoncollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.