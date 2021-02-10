Area residents 75 and older are getting help from their communities to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, with Attleboro and some area towns scheduling their own clinics.
Those age-eligible are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible, and officials are stressing the vaccine is safe and free.
The mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro has the most capacity and availability for appointments. To schedule one or check availability, use the state’s online system at mass.gov/covidvaccine.
Attleboro, North Attleboro and other area communities have or plan to schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
ATTLEBORO
The city’s health department has started a vaccination program at LaSalette Shrine off Park Street (Route 118).
The health department has a signup list. Those who do so wull be notified by email and given a link to register for the clinic. Visit www.cityofattleboro.us.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The town has announced it is starting a vaccination clinic for residents 75 and older.
To be put on a waiting list to receive the clinic link or receive registration assistance, contact the Council on Aging at 1-508-699-0131 or 1-508-699-0121.
The first clinic is by appointment only and will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 17. Once you are registered you will be given the address and time for the clinic.
Residents who have already contacted the COA, have been placed on a wait list and have received the vaccine shot at an alternative site are asked to notify the council so they can remove your name.
“We will be working collaboratively to establish future clinics as the vaccine is made available,” town officials said.
NORTON
Town seniors ages 75 and up who wish to be vaccinated are advised to call 508-285-0235. For further information in regard to COVID-19, visit the board of health page at nortonma.org.
MANSFIELD
Mansfield has established a COVID-19 task force and provides daily updates on its website, www.mansfieldma.com. The town reminds residents Council on Aging staff is available to assist any vaccine-eligible seniors who need help navigating the scheduling process. Call 508-261-7368.
FOXBORO
Many Foxboro residents will be getting their shots at Gillette Stadium.
One hundred seniors were inoculated recently at a clinic at the senior center coordinated by the health and fire departments.
The town has a Covid vaccine information hotline at 508-543-1611. Residents are advised to call the line for local and state information.
PLAINVILLE
The town plans to host a vaccine clinic for residents 75 and older as soon as it receives vaccine from the state. If you would like to be put on a waiting list to be notified when the clinic will be scheduled, you must complete the Plainville Covid Vaccine Interest Form on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us. Look under News.
For residents who don’t have internet access, contact the Senior Center at 508-699-7384.
“We do recommend that if you can get an appointment prior to hearing from the Town then you should schedule it,” town officials said. “You should check the Gillette site, local pharmacies and hospitals to see if they are offering appointments for your phase and/or priority group.”
WRENTHAM
The town has a Public Health and Emergency Management news blog available on its website, www.wrentham.ma.us, for information on COVID-19.
SEEKONK
Residents interested in seeing updated information regarding local, state, and federal news about the virus are encouraged to visit the town website, www.seekonk-ma.gov, or the town’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SeekonkTownHall.
NORFOLK
Visit the town website, www.norfolk.ma.us, for information on how to sign up for the clinic at Gillette Stadium.
REHOBOTH
Selectmen have formed a COVID-19 task force. Visit rehobothma.gov for the latest updates. Residents are advised to schedule an appointment for vaccine shots at Gillette Stadium by visiting the state website, mass.gov/vaccines.
Anyone who accompanies a person age 75 or older to one of four state mass vaccination sites, including Gillette Stadium, will be eligible to receive the vaccine if they have an appointment.
