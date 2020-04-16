NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town has received a supply of 150 surgical masks and has plans for them.
All town employees are being asked to wear masks when out in public during the coronavirus pandemic, Town Manager Michael Borg told the town council this week.
Borg said the masks were obtained through the town's emergency council.
Meanwhile, he said, the town "continues to work closely with all our department heads to provide all essential services."
Borg reported to Monday's meeting of the council, which was being held online in compliance with Gov. Charlie Baker's mandates banning large gatherings.
That's been true of department head meetings, as well, Borg said. "We've been able to hold meetings virtually and we can do that as long as necessary."
He added, "We are operating with minimal manning and practicing social distancing with everything we do."
Firefighters and police have been able to undergo coronavirus testing at a site set up for first responders at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Borg told the councilors. As of Monday, "all tested negative so far," he said.
Answering a question from Councilor Adam Scanlon, he said the town has spent $38,000 on overtime and personal protective gear in fighting the virus.
In answer to complaints from citizens, Borg added, the town will allow residents to order trash bags and tags directly from the town website at a reduced cost, rather than have them have to buy them at a store.
