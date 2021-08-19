ATTLEBORO -- The widow of a Norton police officer who suffered and died from coronavirus while isolated from his family has put out an emotional plea urging the unvaccinated to get the shot and help stave off more tragic deaths.
Jessica Vogan Desfosses, wife of Det. Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, also posted on Facebook the last, heartrending text message conversations she had with her husband of 12 years as he lay dying in a Boston hospital.
The emotional and physical toll the disease took on her husband and family was horrific.
Hospital visits were not allowed.
Their words portray the darkest of times.
Their love was strong but it could not overcome the virus.
At one point, Stephen had a premonition of death.
“Your husband is going to (be) changed forever no matter what happens…my life has flashed before my eyes and man that’s scary…" he told Jessica in a text.
Eventually, hope began to fade.
“Baby it’s been 3 weeks I don’t know how long I can do this for…My immune system is so taxed out…" he said.
“I love you I miss you so much…” Jessica said.
Taking precautions
The plea from the Attleboro resident apparently came in the wake of people complaining that their children will be required to wear masks in school.
“My now fatherless children attend Attleboro Public Schools. Think wearing a mask is hard on children? Try having to be the one to tell them their dad is never coming home,” she said in a post in the Everything Attleboro Facebook group on Aug. 18 where she shared her previous post that contained the text messages. “Try holding them as they cry themselves to sleep at night, begging for their daddy, with no words of comfort.”
She said precautions need to be taken so that more families like hers don’t have to suffer the same fate.
“There are no 100% guarantees, but precautions and vaccines lower the risk of transmission and hospitalization,” Jessica said. “Don’t be complicit in killing some other kid’s mom or dad, or worse. Just be a decent human being.”
On Aug. 8, she used her personal Facebook page to make public her last text messages with her beloved husband and the father to her children.
The messages that were posted began on Christmas Eve.
Eventually Stephen Desfosses was intubated to help him breathe but it failed to save him.
He died on Jan. 13.
Sparing others
She posted this message on Aug. 8: “I feel it is finally time to share my last conversations with Stephen. I screenshot them all knowing that it would be important to share someday,” she said.
“They start a few days after he went into the hospital (right before Christmas), and end the day he was intubated. The last text was followed by a very brief FaceTime where we discussed passwords and financial obligations, and he told me to bury him with his parents.
"Our conversation was cut short when the Dr was calling me, and that ended up being the last words we ever spoke.”
She urged that her words be shared so others won’t have to experience the pain through which her family has gone.
“This is VERY hard to read, but please honor him and his family by reading and sharing. Share and Share and Share,” Desfosses said.
She’s angry at those who refuse to take the vaccine and then makes strong arguments to get the shots.
“I am so disgusted by everyone that refuses to get a Covid vaccine simply because they think the government is forcing them to,” she said.
While the vaccines do not provide total protection they can ward off serious illness and death for many, Desfosses said.
“Not once has a claim been made by reliable medical professionals or pharmaceutical companies that the current vaccines would provide 100% permanent protection against Covid-19,” she said. “It has been clearly communicated that these vaccines REDUCE the risk of contracting Covid, and can reduce the severity of symptoms if contracted -- so it still saves lives.”
“It has also been clearly communicated that this, like most vaccines, only work when the majority of the population receives it,” she said. “The more a virus spreads among the unvaccinated, the more it will mutate, change and adapt, possibly rendering the original vaccine less effective (as we are already seeing).”
“There is simply no excuse not to get vaccinated if you are of age and medically able to do so,” she said.
“If you are not willing to take such a simple action to protect public health, you should not be entitled to share public spaces and risk the health and lives of everyone around you. This is not fear from the media, from the government, or from social media, this is what real fear looks like -- staring imminent death right in the face.”
And that’s exactly what her husband did for the last three weeks of his life.
He knew his situation was dire.
The loneliness was excruciating.
“I’m mad missing my family…being alone everything emotionally is coming to a head again it’ll pass but I get to talk to my 4 walls…” Stephen wrote to his wife.
“I’m having a hard time,” she responded.
“Me too I want to hold you so tight right now…” Stephen replied.
Stephen could not escape the pain and pressure of the virus by watching TV as he struggled to survive.
“Commercial just came on tv a casket saying take Covid seriously are you f******kidding me…0 consideration for those of us fighting for every breath real encouragement…Docs don’t like my levels going to ventilator if it doesn’t improve shortly f*** my life…Covid is relentless…
The doctors tried to encourage him.
“They explained this is the normal progression of the disease and that as bad as I am there are a couple of people down the hall who are much much worse shape so there’s that…I want you with me I need a hug so bad…"
Stephen knew his life and the life of his family were going to be very different going forward.
His mind was always on his family even with the emotional turmoil and his physical fight.
“How’s our babie bugs…” he asked once.
“Cute and happy…" was the response from Jessica.
And there were moments of hope.
“Great report from doctors…As slow if a process we are moving forward granted like a snail but no back steps…Fingers crossed…."
And Jessica reported help on the home front. A friend in New Hampshire organized a “meal train and donation effort” to reduce her and her children’s stress, she said.
“There are so many good people out there….” Jessica told her husband.
“I miss you still…” she said.
Coronavirus was relentlessly trying to kill Stephen and the battle was constant.
“I never would have fathomed how bad this is in my wildest dreams until I’m living it….” he told Jessica.
She told Stephen that as much as $1,800 had been donated for the family. But there are some things money can’t buy.
“I miss you so much…” she told him.
“Me too I’m as lonely as I’ve ever been in my life me and my jail cel…” Stephen responded.
Sometimes Stephen felt like he wasn’t going to make it.
“I don’t want to die I want to come home…” he told Jessica.
“You are coming home…” she responded.
The reports did not improve much.
“I'm not great feel strong today but my lung won’t breath without help I have a ways to go…” Stephen said one day.
Jessica, as always, gave him her support and love.
“I love you I miss you so much…”
The space gap was tough to bridge.
“I m so lonely this is do hard I don’t want something like this to happen again I’m so scared still…Go to sleep love I’m working hard to come hone…Good night I love you soooo much…”
Eventually hope began to fade.
One of the last messages Stephen sent to Jessica was full of foreboding.
“Put the guns on door chest in black bag and lock cruiser you’ll know in a minute we need to have a talk this morning I’m very scared…”
