ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux starts the fourth year of his administration on Monday and he’s hoping to spend more of his time on improving the city rather than fighting off the effects of a global pandemic.
With coronavirus vaccines on the near horizon, including one scheduled to be administered to members of the fire and police departments within a couple of weeks, and with other vaccinations already being administered to those lying in harm’s way, some of the pandemic pressure will be off — or at least that’s the hope.
According to the state’s Department of Public Health, vaccinations to the general public will be available as soon as April after those most in danger, those over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions, receive the shots.
Perhaps the biggest news to come from a Wednesday interview with the mayor was his statement that it’s likely he will seek a third term.
That topic emerged as he discussed his aim to increase the school department’s special education stabilization account.
“If I go for a third term, which I probably will, I’d like to have a million dollars in the SPED account when I leave office,” he said, noting that the final decision on a run has not been made.
In connection to that, he aims to continue the city’s funding of the school department above the required net school spending level and to boost that amount by $100,000 to $2.35 million.
If the mayor does run it’s expected to be his last term because he’s said a number of times he won’t serve more than three.
With 2021 being an election year, nomination papers will be available to candidates for all offices in early February.
One office that will be available is that of city clerk. Current Clerk Steve Withers has made it known that he does not plan to seek re-election.
But in the meantime, Heroux said the coming year will be busy with efforts to improve the city.
“I’ll continue to push to make Attleboro a cleaner and greener place,” the mayor said of his environmental agenda, which was one of the goals he ran on in 2019. “I have another round of things I will propose to the council.”
This year he brought forward nine environmental proposals and to date four have been approved by the council.
Heroux also said he hopes to establish a traffic unit in the police department that is solely dedicated to addressing traffic complaints filed by residents, one of the most common of which is speeding.
To do that, more officers will have to be hired, he said.
While the mantra of “Defund the Police” rose out of racial justice protests nationwide last year, he does not want to do that.
Heroux wants to add money for additional training in areas such as deescalating tense or dangerous situations and avoiding tragedies that have touched off protest and violence in other parts of the country.
And in the coming year he expects to see the revitalization of Union Street start to come to fruition.
In 2019 that effort began with a city pledge to Bob Jones, the owner of the Foster Building at 37 Union, to contribute $295,000 in Community Development Block Grant money from the federal government to help.
That project began with the demolition of the run-down Kids Town building in December and is expected to continue with the redevelopment of the Foster Building into apartments.
“It will be a 12-month project, starting in April and opening in April 2022,” Heroux said.
Renovation of the Foster Building will be the first of three former factories on Union to be turned into residential buildings.
Heroux noted that four new businesses are expected to open downtown thanks to a state grant program run by the city that funded a contest and training for budding entrepreneurs.
In addition, a $250,000 study will be conducted to determine how property owned by the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority on Riverfront Drive in the Transit Oriented Development zone can best be used, including the possibility of an MBTA parking garage.
He also expects to see progress with the former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street, which has been bought by developers who aim to demolish the dilapidated structure and replace it with an apartment building.
In addition, the city’s library is undergoing extensive renovation inside and out and two elementary schools, Hyman Fine and Hill-Roberts, will soon be getting new gym floors.
Then there’s the annual budget.
Heroux is hoping the state will come through with enough money to help him accomplish his goals, but the residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic have yet to be determined.
“All of this depends on whether the state comes through for us and gives us the funding we need,” the mayor said.
This year, for example, the state cut city funding by $2 million, but thanks to an order Heroux issued to “stop spending” in anticipation of coming economic chaos early in the pandemic, the city created an $8 million surplus that was used to replace the cut cash and will be used for the same purpose if needed again.
As has been his desire in the past, Heroux’s number one goal is to prevent layoffs and preserve all city services.
As far as last year goes, for the most part it’s one that presented unprecedented challenges for the city and the mayor personally.
He said it got off to a rough start in the wake of what he called the “nastiest” campaign for reelection in which he had been involved.
Heroux said “it took a lot to bounce back” from that but when the pandemic hit his work was clearly cut out.
“That’s when everything fell into place,” he said.
There was an emergency that needed to be confronted.
“The first challenge we had to overcome was how to keep city departments functioning if 50 percent of the police force, fire department, water department, wastewater department or public works was out because of coronavirus,” he said. “Without those departments people can die.”
So even before the first coronavirus case was recorded in Attleboro he and the department heads were creating contingency plans, he said.
“We didn’t have a playbook for this and the state didn’t give us much guidance,” he said.
Another step taken immediately was to close City Hall to the public on March 17 to help stem the spread of the virus, which during the early months saw a huge surge in cases statewide and locally.
By April 25 the state had recorded 16,976 cases and 1,170 deaths.
Both numbers began to decline after that date and Heroux decided to open City Hall for “limited services” on May 26.
On the day of that announcement, May 12, Massachusetts had suffered 5,141 coronavirus deaths and the 10-community Sun Chronicle area had recorded 98.
Another effort that was begun immediately was to acquire personal protective equipment such as masks for first responders.
Heroux said the city was buying them “anywhere and everywhere” it could and he got involved in personally delivering them to the police and fire departments.
“We spared no expense when it came to PPE,” the mayor said.
On March 31 he announced the city had been able to buy 4,000 masks from companies in California and New Jersey for the police and fire departments.
By that time 39 cases of coronavirus and one death from the disease had been recorded in the city.
Those numbers would eventually become 2,173 and 75 respectively as of Dec. 23.
While the city battled on its level, lawmakers in Washington were busy creating the Cares Act, a coronavirus relief package.
Attleboro got about $3.9 million out of that which helped stem the tide of the virus with cash for much needed supplies, including laptop computers so city workers could work from home and city students could learn from home.
Air purifiers for offices were bought. Plexiglass shields for all offices were installed.
When City Hall opened everyone who entered signed in and answered a series of health questions before being allowed to transact business.
The city’s health department set up a contact tracing operation under health nurse Jacquie O’Brien, who organized school nurses to assist. The health department also provided continual advice.
Heroux’s family, which owns County Square Pharmacy, chipped in by making gallons of hand sanitizer for the city when those supplies could not be found elsewhere.
The latest efforts by the city to stop the spread of the disease during its latest surge, which at one point recorded more than 32,000 cases in a week, is to close City Hall to the public until Jan. 11 and for schools to go to full-remote learning for the first two weeks of January, starting on Jan. 4.
Heroux said one of the things he’s proud of is that there were no COVID cases among city workers that were traced to City Hall and that no layoffs became necessary because of financial shortfalls due to coronavirus.
After a while, Heroux said dealing with problems caused by the virus became “routine.”
Running the city did not become easier, but protocols were established and answers to problems were developed, he said, pointing out consultations with experts always occurred.
“We made it work,” he said. “Our number one priority was to keep our employees safe.”
The efforts taken by all paid off.
“We had challenges, but we had successes too,” Heroux said.
Despite it all, the city continued to move forward, he said, noting passage of several environmental ordinances, creation of a balanced budget without layoffs and long-needed roof repairs to the Brennan and Wamsutta middle schools. And practically unnoticed in all the commotion over coronavirus, construction of the city’s new $260 million high school continued without a pause.
“The high school project is still on time and on budget,” Heroux said.
The school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
In addition, the city was able to hang on to about $1.3 million of the $3.9 million in Cares Act money that can be used for further virus related emergencies.
“A lot of places don’t have anything left,” Heroux said.
