Just over a month ago, the economy was booming and cars were lined up with people at open houses ready to bid on the American Dream.
Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the rules of business and social behavior in the real estate profession have had to change and adapt almost overnight.
Brokers have gone from shaking hands and chit-chatting with numerous people at showings to wearing masks, booties and gloves, resembling crime scene analysts in order to conduct business.
“We’re in a business that’s hands-on. It’s social and emotional for people. Buying a house is one of the biggest things people will do in their lives,” said Cheryl Walsh, owner and broker of C. Walsh Realty in North Atteboro.
“We’re not used to being hands-off. But we’ve had to get used to it. We’ve had to become very creative,” Walsh said. “We’ve had to work harder and work smarter.”
Walsh and other real estate agents say they no longer hold open houses where people line up and look around a home with others.
Now, they say, they are showing homes by appointment with only the agent and a potential buyer in the home asking questions by Facetime or some other audio-video phone app.
The agent is the only person who can touch doorknobs or the seller is instructed to leave closet doors open, among other practices to avoid touching anything in a home.
Afterward, surfaces and doorknobs are cleaned to limit the potential spread of the virus.
Although open houses are allowed and permitted for 10 or fewer people, the Massachusetts Association of Realtors has discouraged them.
“Everybody is being very cautious,” said Ed Pariseau, owner of Century 21 Ed Pariseau Realtors in North Attleboro.
Although the internet has allowed people to see homes online for years, the coronavrius pandemic has made virtual tours and other technological tools more common.
Agents are using three-dimensional interactive property scans, Facebook live, Skype or other apps to conduct business, as well as Zoom to hold meetings.
Signatures for some closing and appraisal documents are being accepted online to maintain social distancing.
In addition, sales approval requirements by local fire departments have changed and grace periods are now allowed for loans and for time-sensitive financial aspects of sales agreements.
The changes have helped agentso conduct business and sell homes during the pandemic.
“I’m pleased to see the cooperation of the local government all the way up to the White House,” said Sheryle DeGirolamo of Kensington Real Estate Brokers in Attleboro.
“There’s more collaboration, more flexibility and more teamwork,” she said.
Some of the changes may become common practice in the future, DeGirolamo added.
“I think some of the things we’re doing may well become practice when this is over. It’s a new day, there’s a new way,” she said.
In the past, spring would be a time for brisk home sales. But the pandemic has taken a toll.
MLS listings in North Attleboro and Attleboro showed a 24 percent decrease from March 23 to April 3 compared to the same period last year, according to Pariseau.
But with interest rates tumbling, agents say there is interest, particularly among people relocating to the area who are serious about finding a place to live.
For instance, Walsh said she is working with a couple from Connecticut who are moving to the area because the wife accepted a job in the medical field in Providence.
“In this environment people still need a place to live,” Walsh said.
“There is interest out there. There are buyers out there,” Pariseau added.
When a home comes on the market that is realistically priced, “there is immediate interest in it,” he said.
Sherrell Prefontaine, manager for Norton and Mansfield at Jack Conway Real Estate, agreed.
“There are still a lot of people who want to buy,” she said.
But there are others who are too nervous to purchase a home in such an unsettling time and are waiting out the virus. That may create the possibility of a boom, real estate officials say, when the crisis passes.
“There are plenty of buyers who are holding off and there are plenty of people who want to sell who are holding off,” Prefontaine said.
Before the full brunt of the pandemic hit and a state of emergency was declared in mid-March, officials say the market had been running full steam, fueled by low interest rates.
Figures from the Bristol County Registrar of Deeds show that there was a modest increase of 2.5 percent in the number of home sales in the first quarter of this year compared to last year.
There was also a 54.6 percent leap in the number of initial purchase mortgages and refinances over the same period.
“I think a lot of that was in the queue. I think the next quarter will give us a better picture of what’s going on and of how this is going to affect the economy as far as the sale of real estate,” Bristol County Registrar of Deeds Barry Amaral said.
In Norfolk County, there was a more robust increase of 9 percent in residential and commercial real estate sales during the first quarter of this year.
In addition, mortgages leapt 71 percent for the period, according to figures from the Norfolk County Registrar of Deeds.
But officials are also eyeing foreclosure figures. In Bristol County, there were 10.5 percent more foreclosures during the first quarter and almost double that in Norfolk County.
“While the federal government recently ordered foreclosure activity to cease for 60 days in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and many lending institutions have instituted mortgage relief efforts, I am extremely concerned that the current economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 incident will result in a significant spike in foreclosure activity as we move further into 2020,” the Norfolk County Registrar said in a prepared statement.
