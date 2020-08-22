With hybrid, remote learning plans, local parents of school age children left scrambling or with few options for childcare

As a single father, Tim Sproul needs to work.
And before the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, things were running smoothly for his family of two: Sproul would arrive home in Attleboro from his gun manufacturing job around 3:30 p.m., just in time to collect his son Timothy Sproul Jr., 10, from the bus at 3:45, leaving the stress of childcare non-existent for the pair.
Then schools closed and their routine fell with it. Sproul took time off of work — the full 12 weeks allotted to him by the CARES Act — to look after his son, who was taking part in distance learning with other city school children. Not long after, Sproul was let go entirely from his job.
“I was one of their best workers, but I was one of the first ones to go because it was kind of frowned upon to take time off,” Sproul said.
Sproul, who said his son has attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, said he didn’t trust his son to get up on time and get his schoolwork done without being around to help him.
Sproul had high hopes that this coming semester his son would be able to go back to school, which would mean he could start working again. But Sproul was disappointed when he found out Coelho Middle School would be instituting a hybrid learning model.
“I need to get back to work and how am I going to do that unless these children are in school?” Sproul said. “Right now, this hybrid learning is buffoonery. It’s not going to work.”
Sproul, 29, said he became a single father four years ago when his son’s mother passed away. Sproul said he has no additional support network to help care for his child and can’t fathom spending the amount of money it would take to hire a nanny.
“Not everybody can afford daycare,” Sproul said. “Not everybody can trust their kids to stay home and do the remote learning and not set the house on fire or let the dog run away. Not everyone has that privilege.”
More than anything, Sproul hopes the school is able to get back to full-time, in-person learning as soon as possible, for his and his son’s sake.
“These are important years where you start to develop, learn social skills,” he said. “It’s bad enough that everybody uses the internet to communicate. Now, there’s no more, you know, meeting people organically and these kids are going to suffer the most.”
Laurie Regan, Attleboro schools assistant superintendent, said there were many factors that went into determining the best reopening strategy, and creating a schedule for parents that would remain static for as long as possible was something that was important to them so parents would have the ability to plan for childcare.
“We thought, educationally, it would be best for students to have a day with direct instruction from the classroom teacher in the beginning of the week, and then another time at the end of the week,” Regan said. “But we also considered what was best for the family.”
But above all, Regan said, ensuring the safety of the students was the biggest priority. For younger children, Regan said there would be time taken at the start of in-person classes to emphasize to children the importance of keeping their masks on and staying socially distant.
“We do recognize that the families that will be sending their kids to school, many of them have already been helping their children to learn how to wear masks and how to sanitize properly,” Regan said. “So, I do want to give families some credit along the way there.”
Community organizations
Community organizations are responding to the increased need for childcare options.
Robin McDonald, CEO of the Attleboro YMCA, said that the Y was a resource for children and parents last semester during remote learning and will continue to offer childcare this coming year.
“As we began to see that it was likely that September was going to come and it was going to be either a remote learning model or a hybrid model that would create, again, a need for support for kids as remote learners,” McDonald said. “And, certainly, for parents, who have to have to be physically present in their workspace.”
McDonald said she has been getting multiple calls per day asking about childcare options, and said the YMCA staff plans to do everything possible to accommodate families.
“We have an architect who’s laying out the space for us, to make sure we have the right measurements for social distancing with desks,” McDonald said. “We have a reasonable amount of capacity.”
The Hockomock Area YMCA, which has branches in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin and and a program center in Mansfield, plans to offer a school age learning support program at the three full facility branches, according to its website.
“We know that schools and schedules may look different this fall and we are planning for all contingencies in order to support families as they navigate the upcoming school year,” the statement reads.
The planned programming will provide onsite full-day remote learning and enrichment Monday through Friday as space allows, and the organization is identifying additional YMCA programming and models that may be needed on site at schools and buildings in communities its serves, according to the website.
Attleboro’s Before and After Childcare Unified Services (ABACUS) program announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that it would open at reduced capacity for elementary school students from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the days students are slated to attend school only. However, the program wouldn’t be available to students on the days they are scheduled to learn remotely.
Choices
North Attleboro resident Shelly Cohen, whose son is going to be a first grader, is choosing to keep her son at home for the foreseeable future.
“Honestly, because I work from home, we’re in a position that I can keep my son home and I know not everybody can,” Cohen said. “The crux of it is just I feel that, you know, not everyone is doing everything they can to get us out of this faster.”
Although Cohen wants to see her son back in school as soon as possible, she said with her more flexible work schedule and with her background in childcare education, she felt it made more sense to keep her child home.
Cohen also said she was pleased with the remote learning plan North Attleboro had for its students, and said she felt confident in her ability to keep her son on track at home.
“My understanding is that the school system has a plan in place for all learners,” Cohen said. “The kids are going to have a schedule, just as if they were at school every day. And my son and I will be responsible for his assignments. There will be some lessons online that’ll be pre-recorded, and I think that we can do some live lessons from the teachers. So, it sounds like they actually have a pretty good plan.”
For parents like Katy Shanahan, the planning of how to deal with the new reopening schedule for their children — one 5-year-old entering kindergarten, the other a 7-year-old entering second grade — has been an intricate mix of in-person schooling, at-home tutoring and childcare.
“The plan, as of now, is to have them go to school on the Tuesday and Friday, from which they’re slated to their last name, and then we have a tutor come in for another day, and she will spend half the time with my kindergartner and half the time with my second grader.”
Wednesdays, Shanahan said she and her husband — who used to commute to Boston, but have been working in their consulting and finance jobs, respectively, from home since March 13 — will divide their time between working and watching their children. On Monday, Shanahan’s mother will come to watch the kids.
This complicated new schedule, Shanahan said, took a lot of planning, and has been something she and her husband have been working on for months.
“We’ve been talking a lot about what we were going to do in a fully remote environment or a hybrid environment,” she said. “And my mother is such an amazing crutch for us. She was always on board for whatever we needed.”
Shanahan said she and her husband even considered sending their children to a private or Catholic school that was committed to remaining open five days a week, but ultimately decided against it.
“There were multiple issues,” she said. “Enrollment has just become so challenging and every school has maxed out enrollment. The other challenge is pulling my second grader from where she’s comfortable. And, I think, in short, most importantly, we’re just not convinced that any school is going to be open, even two days a week.”
Some parents, such as Le Ann Dellecese who has a son going into the first grade at Foxborough Regional Charter School, still have no idea what they are going to do come the start of school in September.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do with my first grader because what I was told by the school was that the teacher would be teaching him, but he would be doing his work independently on the computer,” Dellecese said.
She said she’s already feeling crunched for time.
“I have a job. I have more than one child. I can’t come home from work every night and do schoolwork,” she said.
Dellecese said she already believes her children are falling behind due to the interruption last semester, and doesn’t want them to continue missing out on vital parts of their education.
“They’re not going to get their full education that they should be getting,” Dellecese said. “They’re already pretty much a few months behind. And what about gym class and all of those things? They are pretty much blown out the door.”
