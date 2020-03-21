NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Three women who work at a local assisted living facility say they only learned that a second elderly resident had tested positive for the coronavirus by seeing it in the newspaper Saturday morning.
Now they say they are concerned about their own and their families' health, but also about the well being of the residents of The Branches of North Attleboro at 40 Robert Toner Blvd.
"I feel horrible," said one woman, who, like the others, declined to be identified. "I tried to go back in when I heard about the first case, I wanted to be a trooper," she said, but when she learned of the second person she decided to stay home.
On Tuesday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro confirmed that a resident of an area assisted living facility had tested positive and at least 10 others were awaiting test results. That facility was later identified as The Branches. Friday, another resident of the facility tested positive as well and at least nine other residents and nine employees may have been exposed, The Boston Globe reported.
Sturdy said Saturday it could not comment on the results of those tests due to patient privacy concerns. However, the state announced that the Massachusetts total of confirmed coronavirus cases was 525 as of Saturday, an increase of 112.
One woman who spoke to The Sun Chronicle and who, like the other employees contacted, works in food service, said, "Everybody there is trying to hold it together. And I feel so bad for residents but I have to think about my family."
All three women said that residents of the three-year-old facility had not been told that their neighbors had tested positive for the virus, which has proven especially dangerous to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.
One employee, who has been at the facility for nearly two years, said "My concern is, the way things have gone, they are not doing everything they can to protect residents."
The workers said some residents who had been told to stay in their rooms after they had come in contact with those who had tested positive were instead using the common areas of the facility.
They described a workplace that is short of staff and where workers have not been kept up to date on the evolving situation and are not using protective gear, such as masks, gowns and gloves, when serving residents. Workers do undergo a temperature check when reporting for work and are asked if they've had contact with an infected person.
All three women expressed concern for the people they care for at The Branches. "We take it to heart," one said. "We see them three times a day. It's like family being around them."
One said that an executive from Benchmark Senior Living, the facility's parent company had visited earlier in the week. "You are safer here than anywhere else," she said employees were told.
Benchmark did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday when its Waltham corporate offices were closed.
On Friday, Benchmark, which owns 28 senior care facilities in the state, had issued a statement saying, “The health and safety of our residents and associates are always our top priority,” the company statement said. It also said employees were wearing protective gear when interacting with residents who may have been exposed to the virus.
The food service workers contacted by The Sun Chronicle said that hasn't been the case. One of the workers, who has been there for over a year, said that, while residents are being served meals in their rooms instead of the dining room, the servers aren't wearing gear such as gloves.
Another woman said she had decided not to return to work until "this is over with." She added, that while she does not feel ill, "I haven't been told to quarantine. I don't know what to do at this point."
