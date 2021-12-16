Two area towns are remembering and honoring veterans with wreaths this holiday season.
On Saturday, Norton and Wrentham will be taking part in Wreaths Across America Day, where more than 2,700 towns and cities adorn veterans’ graves and cemeteries.
Norton has participated in the program the past two years, but for Wrentham, it’s the first time.
In Norton, a ceremony will be held at noon Saturday at Norton Common Cemetery. The public is invited but must wear masks.
Hundreds of wreaths will be placed on grave sites following the ceremony, which veterans and active service personnel usually attend.
The cemetery is on West Main Street (Route 123) across from St. Mary’s Church and near Norton Middle School.
The goal of placing 700 wreaths on all the veterans graves in Norton’s three largest cemeteries has been met with the help of many donors and volunteers, lead organizer Patricia Tarantino said, noting the 702 wreaths overall is 10 more than last year.
The first year involved over 100 volunteers. Last year, due to COVID, only 20 were allowed at each of the cemeteries, but this year’s event has again been opened up to the public.
“We have a group of 15 at one of the large cemeteries and rely on volunteers to show up for the other two,” Tarantino said. “We can always use extra people on Wreath Day to help, especially since it looks like inclement weather on Saturday.
“I am often asked if there is a rain date. My reply is that our soldiers and sailors go out every day in all weather; we can do the same for a few hours one day a year,” Tarantino added.
Groups raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the wreaths.
“We are very proud to say that we have successfully covered every veteran’s grave with a Remembrance Wreath all three years,” Tarantino said. “This is due to the generosity and commitment to our veterans from the businesses and citizens of our town.”
Tarantino added organizers can use more volunteers through the year to help with fundraising and other activities in preparation for the annual event.
Wrentham
In Wrentham, the local Holly Club is bringing the Wreaths Across America event to town for the first time.
A ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Wrentham Center Cemetery, located behind the Original Congregational Church.
Nine wreaths will be placed around a flagpole, and later some of them will be brought to other town cemeteries.
“We would love to have everybody there,” the club’s Lorraine DeMatteo said of the ceremony.
About two dozen club members are actively taking part in the project.
“We hopefully will do it every year,” DeMatteo said.
“We help veterans every year,” she added. “We do projects. This is just another we found out about.”
The club conducts “a lot of fundraising,” DeMatteo said. “We help a lot of organizations.”
Club members will be selling ornaments and afghans from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the post office on Randall Road.
The ornaments, with designs by local students, cost $12, and the afghans, with scenes of town landmarks, cost $50.
Proceeds will benefit area organizations.
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
A convoy of volunteers is again traveling from Maine to Arlington to lay wreaths Saturday at the headstones of American veterans interred there.
