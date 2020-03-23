WRENTHAM -- The town is reporting its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, joining a growing number of communities locally and statewide.
Town Administrator and Emergency Management Director Kevin Sweet and Health Agent Wade Saucier confirmed Monday that the town has been notified by state Department of Public Health officials of one confirmed case of COVID-19.
The patient has been isolated and is being supported and monitored according to public health guidelines, the town stated in a news release. Under state and federal privacy laws, no further information is available about the individual.
"Everyone should continue to practice social distancing and using proper hygiene techniques," Sweet said. "As more and more people are tested and as the virus continues to spread, it is likely that this may not be the last positive case we have in town. Our board of health is continuing to stay in close contact with state officials and we are monitoring the situation closely."
He said the town's health board will only be officially notified of residents who test positive. Although the process is improving rapidly, it can take anywhere from 36 hours to several days to receive the results of a test performed by a lab, hospital or doctor’s office, according to the release.
Those results are submitted to the state Department of Public Health; positive results on any Wrentham residents are then provided to the town health board. That board then remains in contact with the individual for the duration of their illness.
An Attleboro High School student tested positive for the virus and North Attleboro reported three cases late last week. Also, two residents at an assisted living facility in that town, The Branches, tested positive for the coronavirus, with at least nine others exposed. A case of coronavirus was also confirmed in Seekonk over the weekend. Officials there said the person was quarantined.
