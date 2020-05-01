WRENTHAM — The town’s public health nurses procured and placed 100 inspirational signs throughout Wrentham to boost spirits in the wake of the coronavirus, which has hit the community hard with nine deaths and 127 cases.
“Since we are all quarantined, other than grocery shopping, there is a feeling of gloom and doom and so the goal is to lift a few spirits up and promote community togetherness,” nurse Jeanine Murphy said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Murphy said the need for spirit-lifting became especially obvious during telephone conversations with residents made by town nurses to track the virus, answer questions and provide advice.
“We see first-hand what people are going through and the losses they are suffering,” Murphy said.
The signs read “Thank You! COVID-19 Hometown Warriors! Wrentham Strong.”
