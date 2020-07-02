WRENTHAM — Town hall and the town’s building department will reopen to the public starting Monday, with restrictions in place.
Hours of operation will continue to be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
“The town has taken steps to ensure both the public and town employees are safe while conducting business,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “The town would also like to encourage all residents to continue to conduct business virtually over email or the town’s official website, or over the phone, whenever possible.”
All visitors to town buildings will be required to wear a face covering at all times while inside, and reminder notices will be placed at all entrances.
The town has also installed plexiglass shields at all public counters to allow for safe transactions.
Public counters will have hand sanitizer, and if visitors believe they will need to use a pen during their visit, they are encouraged to bring their own.
Cleaning protocols will also be in place for all public spaces.
In keeping with Gov. Charlie Baker’s guidelines for office space to reopen at 50 percent capacity, staff who are able to effectively work remotely will continue to do so until further notice, Sweet said.
Also, departments will be scheduling appointments for meetings on an as-needed basis.
If a resident believes a face-to-face meeting is necessary, they are encouraged to call or email the individual department in advance.
“The Town of Wrentham thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as town departments transition through this public reopening with reduced staffing,” Sweet said.
Town hall is located off South Street (Route 1A) downtown and the building department is off Taunton Street behind the senior center.
For more information, visit the town’s website at www.wrentham.ma.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.