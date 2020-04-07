Wrentham has joined other communities in Massachusetts in closing its parks and recreation areas due to the coronarvirus.
Also, Norton is reminding the public its school grounds, including playgrounds and the high school track, remain closed to visitors.
Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet, who is the town's emergency management director, announced Tuesday night that all public parks, trails and recreation areas and their parking lots are now closed in town.
Despite the springlike weather arriving, the areas will remain closed until at least Monday, when a determination will be made about whether the recreation areas and lots will be reopened, Sweet said.
"This was a difficult decision to close our town's parks and trails, but with the current predictions that this week will be the worst our country has seen thus far in terms of COVID-19 deaths, it must be done," Sweet said. "This past weekend, there were several people observed at the town's parks that were not practicing social distancing. There will be a time when we can all enjoy our town's trails and public spaces again. But we all need to do our part now in helping to stop the spread of this deadly disease."
To ensure that social distancing measures continue to be taken, all parking lots at public parks and properties will be barricaded to prevent entry, and Wrentham Police officers will be posted at certain locations for enforcement, Sweet said.
The list of closed areas include but are not limited to: Joe's Rock and Birchwold Farm, West Street; Wrentham State Forest, Taunton Street; Wollomonopoag Conservation Area, Elysium Street; Sweatt Field, Randall Road; Sweatt Park, tennis courts downtown; Sweatt Beach and parking lot, Woolford Road; Trout Pond off Taunton Street; Knuckup Hill, all points of entry; all public school parking lots, playgrounds and basketball courts; and all other public areas.
Meanwhile, Norton school officials put out a reminder Tuesday that public school grounds, including playgrounds and the high school track, remain closed to visitors as they have been since mid-March.
"Due to this rapidly changing health crisis, it is important to take extra precautions," school officials said. "Coronavirus can remain viable in the air for up to three hours and without proper disinfection, can remain on surfaces for days, leaving community spaces as potential sources of infection."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.