WRENTHAM — The town’s senior center/council on aging building on Taunton Street has reopened to the public and other town buildings, including the library and town hall, are set to welcome the public in mid-March.
Town buildings have been closed since December to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The senior center is operating with reduced programs — mostly small class activities that require preregistration and COVID protocols, including mask wearing. Call the senior center for more information and to preregister for classes at 508-384-5425.
Beginning Monday, March 15, all public buildings, including town hall and Fiske Public Library, will open to the public under COVID guidelines.
For now, the on Randall Road library is offering curbside pickup and drop-off service.
Curbside service for materials that are on the shelves or have been requested from other libraries is available from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Materials returned or arriving from other libraries are quarantined for seven days.
For curbside service, place a hold on an item using the SAILS e-catalog at www.fiskelib.org, or call 508-384-5440, ext. 2.
Town hall’s doors remain closed for at least another two weeks. Officials are encouraging the public to do business remotely when possible and/or make an appointment with respective offices due to occupancy and distancing requirements that remain in effect.
For town hall business, call for appointments and for more information by visiting www.wrentham.ma.us.
To pay for a dog license to the town clerk, you may do so online at wrentham.ma.us/wrentham-ma-depts/tax-collector-treasurer or deposit payments in the drop box on the TD Bank side of town hall.
