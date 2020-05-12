WRENTHAM
It’s a good thing Susana Wickstrom fell in love with musical comedy, because — now more than ever — we need people who know how to make us laugh.
The 18-year-old is going to learn all about that because she is headed to one of the most prestigious drama programs of its type in the country — one of only six women admitted to its ranks out of thousands of applicants.
Wickstrom, a student at TEC Connections Academy and the Franklin School for the Performing Arts, plans to start in the fall at the Carnegie-Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh. The school annually accepts only six young men and six young women for its four-year program.
Daughter of a single mom and the youngest of five siblings, Wickstrom, the last of her brothers and sisters still at home, moved with her mother to Wrentham from Colorado in 2012.
The transition to local schools wasn’t an easy one.
She says her mother “was looking for an outlet for me,” and tried a number of activities, including horseback riding. Wickstrom then went to an open house at FSPA, but there was some trepidation.
“I thought, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ Then I tried one dance and voice class and now they can’t get rid of me,” she says.
“I never felt so happy doing something, and it’s such an incredible community to help me become what I want to be. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Raye Lynn Mercer, founder and director of the school, says it was quickly apparent that Wickstrom was gifted.
“She had a love of singing and wanted to pursue classes,” Mercer says. “(She) has an extraordinary combination of talent and passion and work ethic to ensure her success.”
She’ll be the first of the school’s alumni to join the prestigious Carnegie-Mellon University program.
When she wasn’t singing, dancing and performing, Wickstrom was studying academic subjects at TEC Connections Academy, a virtual K-12 public school that serves students for whom traditional brick-and-mortar schools are not a good fit.
The academy’s 2,300 students take a standard course load online with qualified teachers. That’s meant that Wickstorm, like other TECCA students, noticed little disruption in their education when most other schools in the state moved to distance learning in March.
FSPA and TECCA have had a long history, Mercer says, calling it “a delightful partnership.”
During the state’s stay-at-home order, the Franklin school has been using distance learning, too.
Last year, Wickstrom started the grueling process of applications by submitting videos of her performances to a range of schools.
They showcased a variety of her talents and included renditions of “Everything I Know” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” and “That’ll Show Him” from Stephen Sondheim’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” as well as a video of her dancing and a monologue from Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”
In January, before the pandemic crisis hit, Wickstrom was invited to take part in in-person auditions in New York City for performing arts programs for schools on the East Coast.
She learned in March that she had been accepted at Carnegie-Mellon for its bachelor of fine arts program, whose alumni include Ted Danson, Josh Gad and — from earlier decades — Barbara Feldon (Agent 99 from the 1960s TV series “Get Smart.”)
Wickstrom has been awarded a nearly full scholarship. Because of the current lockdown, she has not been able to visit the school’s Pittsburgh campus, but says, “Carnagie-Mellon has made me feel so confident. I’ve been able to observe virtual classes and I feel very certain (about her choice).”
“I’m so excited to be able to use all that I’ve worked on at FSPA and to dive in deeper. I’m excited to meet my teachers, my classmates, people as serious as I am (about musical theater).”
She says she hopes the program will be “a phenomenal launching pad” for her career.
“Broadway would be lovely,” Wickstrom says, but she hopes above all “to be able to do a life in the theater.”
