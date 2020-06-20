WRENTHAM -- Residents will face unprecedented safety measures when they head to the annual town meeting Monday night when the budget for the fiscal year kicking off July 1 faces a vote.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the high school.
Attendees are asked to arrive early to ensure a smooth check-in process, and each will be asked several questions about their health.
Anyone with a medical reason not to wear a mask will be seated in a separate area. All participants must adhere to social distancing and auditorium seating will be clearly marked.
To move the meeting along and because of tight finances given the virus situation, the warrant or agenda includes just six articles -- all financial in nature.
They include the $45.8 million operating budget, $2.4 million water budget, only imminent capital budget items -- $139,000 for fire engine and firefighter breathing equipment, and Community Preservation Act funding.
For more information and to view the entire warrant and report to voters, visit www.wrentham.ma.us.
