WRENTHAM -- There were a couple of write-in candidate winners in Monday's town election, including for the local school board.
Elizabeth Grey Almeida received 88 write-in votes for school committee, and has agreed to serve, Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
Among other write-ins for school board, Christine Mulroney came in a distant second with a dozen votes. Erin Greaney had five votes.
A second available three-year school committee seat was filled by Veronica Gonzalez, who was on the ballot.
Incumbents Danielle Schmitz and Kristi Brunick chose not to run.
Also, no one officially ran for a two-year seat on the board of assessors, but longtime assessor Irene Levesque received 16 votes and has also agreed to serve, Thompson said.
Levesque had returned nomination papers for the seat but they didn't have enough valid signatures, so her name was not listed on the ballot.
Thompson said she wasn't aware of any of the write-in candidates running sticker campaigns.
In one of only two official races on the ballot, Charles Kennedy was returned to the board of selectmen after a two-year absence over newcomer Robert Morrison.
And for a five-year housing authority seat, incumbent Alan Richard narrowly retained his seat over Ann Smith.
Only 668 or 7.6 percent of the town's 8,786 registered voters cast ballots, with 474 voting by mail.
