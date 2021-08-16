MANSFIELD — Anyone attending, performing or working at the Xfinity Center will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting in October.
Live Nation, the California-based entertainment giant that owns the 19,900-seat amphitheater and runs numerous concert facilities nationwide, confirmed the policy over the weekend for all its venues.
The policy comes after COVID infections, especially from the highly contagious delta variant, are going back up across the country.
Currently, there is only one concert that will be affected when the policy takes effect Oct. 4 — the Knotfest Roadshow featuring Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. It’s scheduled for Oct. 8.
Although the company is instituting the policy in October, some artists currently back on tour after performing no concerts in 2020 due to the pandemic have required proof of vaccinations or negative tests on their own.
For instance, in June the Foo Fighters required ticketholders to show proof of vaccination when they played Madison Square Garden, the first full-capacity concert in New York since March 2020. Also, the group postponed a July 17 show at The Forum in Los Angeles after someone “within the Foo Fighters organization” tested positive for COVID-19, according to the band.
The Dave Matthews Band announced on Instagram that they are requiring all ticketholders to show proof of vaccination or a negative virus test at all of their concerts starting on Aug. 21, the day after they play at Xfinity in Mansfield.
Live Nation issued a statement to The Sun Chronicle on Monday saying it has “also developed best practices for artists to request these policies at third party venues.
“Ticket holders are being alerted directly with the details pertaining to their show. And the best place for fans to find out the latest requirements for their show beyond that email is on the venue’s website.”
Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said, “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”
Rapino was referring to the Lollapalooza festival held recently in Chicago, one of Live Nation’s biggest festivals.
It drew about 385,000 attendees over four days, but the festival did not appear to be a coronavirus super-spreader event.
Chicago’s health commissioner said on Twitter that more than 90 percent of attendees at the festival were vaccinated and just over 200 — or about .05 percent — tested positive for COVID in the days following the festival, which ended Aug. 1.
Live Nation’s announcement comes just days after the company said it would leave it up to the artists to decide on vaccine requirements.
