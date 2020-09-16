Most people now contracting coronavirus are under the age of 50, which is a major change since the height of the pandemic in April.
When the pandemic hit in March the majority afflicted were over 50.
Meanwhile, deaths are way down as well as the number of cases, although they continue to ebb and flow; sometimes moving up and sometimes down but staying relatively level.
The shift in age of people getting the disease along with a lower number of cases overall likely accounts for the lower number of deaths.
On April 29 the average age of those with the virus was 54, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. On Sept. 9 it was 37.
In April, those older than 80 had the highest rate of infection at 3,175 per 100,000 people.
As of Sept. 9, that number had nosedived to 28.1 per 100,000.
Currently, those between the ages of 20 and 29 have the highest rate of coronavirus infection at 109.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Those changes are reflected in Attleboro’s much smaller numbers, which were compiled by Mayor Paul Heroux.
In April, according to Heroux’s numbers, there were 423 cases of coronavirus reported in Attleboro.
Out of that number, 264, or 62.4 percent, were over the age of 50.
In August, by contrast, 50 cases of the virus were reported and 34 of them, or 68 percent, were under the age of 50.
In April, 43 of all 423 Attleboro cases, or just 10.1 percent, hit those between 20 and 29.
In August, the percentage increased by more than two and half times to 26 percent.
Out of the 50 Attleboro people with the virus in August, 13 were between the ages of 20 and 29.
While the majority of people getting the disease now are younger, the average age of those dying from it has not changed much.
The vast majority are still over 60.
In April, 95 percent of those who died from coronavirus were over 60 and 85 percent were over 70.
In August, those numbers declined slightly to 90 percent and 80 percent, respectively.
On April 29, the average age of those who died from the disease was 82 statewide.
By Sept. 9, that number had dropped to 80.
Since July 29, there have been only six coronavirus deaths in the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area, bringing the total to 149.
Over that seven-week period, five of those deaths occurred in the first two weeks and just one in the last five.
By contrast, when the pandemic was at its most virulent stage at the end of April and in early May, The Sun Chronicle area suffered 41 deaths in one week, April 26 to May 2.
In April alone there were 73 deaths.
And on April 28 alone, 26 deaths were recorded.
It was the worst day for the area in the 190 days of the pandemic to date.
The six deaths since July 29 equal 8 percent of the April total.
The statewide number of deaths in April was 3,473.
By August the number of deaths had fallen to 439, or 12.6 percent, of the April number.
In April, 423 cases were reported in Attleboro alone, according to Heroux.
And in the area there were 1,150, according to The Sun Chronicle.
Statewide, there were 55,585 cases according to the state’s DPH.
In August, case numbers in Attleboro plummeted to 50, or 12 percent of the number in April.
Regionwide, the number of new cases was approximately 261, which is 23.2 percent of the April number.
And statewide there were 8,997 confirmed cases in August, or 16.2 percent of the April number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.