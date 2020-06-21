The North Attleboro Town Council will discuss funding for a three-year agreement with the Professional Police Officers Union -- representing the police department leadership -- when it holds its virtual meeting Monday night. The union group was misidentified in a story in the Weekend Edition. The town funded an agreement with the patrolmen's union last month
Correction
