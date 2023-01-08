ATTLEBORO -- In his last communication to the city council on Tuesday, former mayor Paul Heroux pushed for the establishment of a sustainability commission.
If the council agrees it would amend city ordinances to create the panel.
Heroux said the city needs a sustainability commission to ensure sustainable environment is created.
“As time progresses, it is becoming increasingly important that the city take steps that ensure that all of our decisions are consequent and sustainable actions,” he wrote. “A city of our size needs to consider countless variables in order to ensure that we are acting in a sustainable manner.”
The commission, as proposed by Heroux, would have seven unpaid Attleboro residents who would vote on proposals and two city staffers who would be non-voting members.
The seven members would be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council.
Their terms would be three years and would overlap.
One staffer would be appointed by the council president and the other by the mayor.
The commission’s main job would be to maintain and update the city’s Environmental Master Plan that was recently created by a six-member board headed up by former councilor Mike Davis.
Davis said the city’s comprehensive plan has an environmental section, but does not lay out strategies for a future that will impact the children and grandchildren of those living today.
It's important that one is created, he said.
“We don’t have a good strategic plan or initiatives, but now is the time to make one,” Davis said.
Heroux listed nine other responsibilities of the commission.
Number two was “identifying funding opportunities for sustainability and resiliency projects …”
The third was “promoting sustainability and resiliency within and outside the community.”
The plan Davis and his team put together is comprised of six pillars that include the topics of sustainable growth, water security, waste reduction, conservation, renewable energy, education and participation.
Other members of the task force were Emily Migliaccio, a lawyer with a bachelor’s degree in environmental geosciences; Jillian Weber, who has a bachelor’s degree in earth science and is an environmental administrative assistant for Coneco Engineers & Scientists; Richard DiNitto who has a master’s degree in geology and geophysics as well as more than 40 years experience in the environmental consulting business; Brian Hatch, a lawyer who is on the city’s conservation commission and a board member of the Attleboro Land Trust; and Roy Belcher, also board member of the land trust and retired general manager of The Sun Chronicle.
The matter was referred to the council’s ordinance committee for discussion.