Single-family homes

                         Aug. 2019          Aug. 2020          % Change

Attleboro           $340,000            $396,000              16.5

Foxboro             $455,000            $550,000              20.9

Mansfield           $485,000            $608,000              25.4

N. Attleboro       $452,000            $398,500             -11.8

Norfolk              $575,000            $521,000             -9.4

Norton               $316,000            $420,000              32.9

Plainville            $370,000            $410.000              10.8

Rehoboth           $406,000            $460,950              13.5

Seekonk            $385,000            $393,000              2.1

Wrentham         $359,950             $582,500             61.8

Average Percent Increase 16.2

Condominiums

Attleboro          $168,000              $282,950            68.4

Foxboro           $331,070               $475,000            43.5

Mansfield         $222,000               $373,000            25.4

N. Attleboro     $230,000               $225,000             -2.2

Norton            $238,000               $386,000              32.9

Average Percent Increase 48

Source: The Warren Group

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

