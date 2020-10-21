Single-family homes
Aug. 2019 Aug. 2020 % Change
Attleboro $340,000 $396,000 16.5
Foxboro $455,000 $550,000 20.9
Mansfield $485,000 $608,000 25.4
N. Attleboro $452,000 $398,500 -11.8
Norfolk $575,000 $521,000 -9.4
Norton $316,000 $420,000 32.9
Plainville $370,000 $410.000 10.8
Rehoboth $406,000 $460,950 13.5
Seekonk $385,000 $393,000 2.1
Wrentham $359,950 $582,500 61.8
Average Percent Increase 16.2
Condominiums
Attleboro $168,000 $282,950 68.4
Foxboro $331,070 $475,000 43.5
Mansfield $222,000 $373,000 25.4
N. Attleboro $230,000 $225,000 -2.2
Norton $238,000 $386,000 32.9
Average Percent Increase 48
Source: The Warren Group
