WRENTHAM — One person was killed and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle, head-on crash early Tuesday night on Route 1.
A 50-year-old man from Assonet was pro-nounced dead at the scene and the second person was flown in a medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, state police said.
A landing zone at Gillette Stadium was used for the helicopter.
The accident occurred on Route 1 South in the area of Myrtle Street at about 7:25 p.m., closing both southbound lanes and one northbound lane.
It involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue and a 2009 Toyota Tacoma. The operator of the Rogue was flown by Medflight.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
MassDOT and Wrentham firefighters and rescue personnel assisted state troopers from the Foxboro barracks.
All lanes were reopened by 10 p.m., police said.
The stretch of Route 1 has been the scene of many accidents over the years, including several fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.