ATTLEBORO — A local gas station has sold a $1 million lottery ticket.
The Diamond Millions game scratch ticket was sold Friday at a Mobil station in the city, and the $1 million is the top prize, the state Lottery reported.
It’s unclear which of the three Mobile gas stations in Attleboro — there are ones on Route 1, Route 1A and County Street — sold the ticket.
It was one of two $1 million lottery prizes sold Friday in Massachusetts. The other was won off a ticket for the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game and was purchased in Upton.
Overall, there were about 1,000 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold over the weekend, including 18 in Springfield and 34 in Worcester.
The largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts so far this year was a $10 million prize purchased in Leominster in February.