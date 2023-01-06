NORTON — A local Cumberland Farms has sold a Massachusetts Lottery ticket worth $100,000.
The scratch ticket for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game was claimed Thursday, the State Lottery said.
The town has two Cumberland Farms, on Mansfield Avenue and West Main Street, and it is unclear which location sold the ticket.
The scratch ticket for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game was claimed Thursday, the State Lottery said.
The town has two Cumberland Farms, on Mansfield Avenue and West Main Street, and it is unclear which location sold the ticket.
Another $100,000 winner for the scratch ticket game claimed Thursday was sold at a 7-Eleven in Taunton, the Lottery said — one of five $100,000 prizes won or claimed Thursday.
As of Thursday, the two largest lottery prizes sold in Massachusetts in 2023 were each worth $1 million.
