ATTLEBORO - It’s now known as the Attleboro Arts Museum and it’s celebrating is 100th birthday in April.
It had a few name changes and led a nomadic existence for the first 71 years of its life.
And during those years, all 100 of them, it has woven its way into the fabric, hearts and minds of Attleboro residents.
All told, it occupied four other spaces prior to its current home in the former London’s Department Store at 86 Park St., where it has been for the last 29 years.
When the museum was founded 100 years ago in November 1923, during the Prohibition Era and the Jazz Age, when flappers were the rage and just a few years after women won the right to vote, it was first known as the Attleboro Museum.
Its founders, nine women, met in the home of Mrs. I.E. Perry to discuss organizing a chapter of the Federation of Art in Attleboro.
Six years later in 1929, the year the stock market crashed and poverty hit the land, those same women were responsible for incorporating the museum, according to a history of Attleboro by Paul Tedesco, who traces all the names and location changes of the museum.
Many of the women had famous Attleboro names, but they were known only by their husband’s names when they applied to Federation of Art in 1923.
Then they were Mrs. Harold Sweet, Mrs. Samuel M. Stone, Mrs. Harold D. Baker, Mrs. Ralph Kent Place, Mrs. Charles Bushee, Mrs. Charles Holden, Miss Harriet Wilmarth and Mrs. Lawrence Baer.
When the women, with the addition of Nellie Valette, incorporated the museum as a non-profit institution on April 15, 1929, however, they used their own first names.
The name the museum was incorporated under was the Attleboro Museum of Art.
The credit for founding the museum goes to the following Attleboro women, Tilda B. Stone (President), Nancy P. Baker (Treasurer), Clara B. Perry (Clerk), Gertrude N. Sweet, Eva L. Kent, Ida Bushee, Caroline S. Holden, Harriet Wilmarth, Donna Baer and Nellie Valette.
At its start, the museum’s founders held meetings on the second floor of the Attleboro Public Library on North Main Street and used the space for exhibits as well.
At some point during the years of the Great Depression the museum moved to the basement of the courthouse, but when the federal government took over the courthouse during World War II, it had to move.
So in 1940, it ended up on the fifth floor of the Bronson Building at the corner of North Main and County streets.
At that time the name was changed to the Attleboro Museum of Art and History.
In November 1945, the name was changed again to Attleboro Museum Inc.
And then in October 1951, it moved again.
But this time the historical part of the museum stayed in the Bronson Building and became known as the Bronson Museum.
The art museum moved to the Casino Building in Capron Park after it had undergone a $37,000 makeover to make it suitable to house a museum. The Casino was expanded to 800-square feet for exhibitions and classes.
And then, in 1994, the museum moved into its current home, the former London’s Department Store on Park Street across from City Hall.
The building, at 20,000-square feet, provided much more exhibition room, as well as classroom space and office space.
The structure sits on an acre of land, which provides a parking lot and space for students to create outside in the warmer weather.
Inside, there is a 3,500-square-foot gallery, which features 14-foot ceilings, moveable walls and big windows allowing a lot of natural light to filter in.
An article in the New England magazine “Art Scope” noted how the light can change the interpretation of the artwork on display.
“The exhibition looks different in the morning than it does in the afternoon,” the author said. “Changing light streams in from a set of floor-to-ceiling windows that comprise an entire wall of the exhibition space.”
In a history provided by the museum, the space is touted as “one of the largest gallery spaces between Boston and Providence.”
And it noted what it has come to be.
“The Attleboro Arts Museum has evolved from its modest, grassroots beginnings, into an impressive, robust and dynamic arts organization, serving as a cultural anchor for the revitalization of the City of Attleboro.”
“Supported by private funding since its inception, the museum maintains a ‘no admission fee’ policy to its exhibitions, ensuring easy access for all visitors and upholding its credo of Arts for Everyone.”
In 2006, a re-branding took place and it became the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Arts was plural because the museum was to include all kinds of art, including the performing arts.
“Today, serving a growing audience of more than 40,000, the Attleboro Arts Museum offers local and regional communities a variety of programming, such as its W. Charles Thompson Museum School, with onsite and satellite educational classes taught by award-winning artist and educators.”
Believing in no fee policy
Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said the museum presents at least eight exhibits a year and admission is always free.
“We really believe in the no admission (fee) policy,” she said. “We have arts for everyone, all ages and all backgrounds.”
Fawcett, who has been director since 2006, said unfortunately over the years there has been a lack of historical record keeping.
But that’s not surprising in a nonprofit institution, she said.
Currently, there are four full-time employees, one part-time employee and approximately 100 volunteers, which keep the museum operating like clockwork, she said.
The day-to-day work is more important than recording its history.
But Fawcett suspects, without knowing for certain, that there may be records out there somewhere that could fill in gaps in the museum’s history.
But for now, its present history is all that matters.
It has blossomed as an exhibition venue and educational institution which is woven into the everyday fabric of city life, Fawcett said.
And in the January-February edition of “Art Scope,” she was praised for her work at the annual Members Exhibition in January.
“Fawcett … expertly knits individual artworks into a sense of cohesive relationship … her attention to detail at the outset helps audiences to experience the exhibition seemingly without moving through vast content,” the magazine says.
The museum is also closely intertwined with many city events including the Winter Night Festival and the Expo for the Senses and The Big Read and poetry slam that takes place at the library each year.
Fawcett said the museum also incorporates The Literacy Center in its activities, and the museum hosts live music and dance performances.
“We really want to be a community partner,” she said.
The museum also uses art to promote certain organizations like New Hope, a center that provides help for domestic violence victims, as well as the Relay for Life, which raises money for cancer research.
Last week, the museum had its largest fundraiser of the year, the 25th annual Flower Show, and it was a huge success which will help solidify its financial basis after two tough years during the coronavirus pandemic when income dwindled due to the museum’s pandemic closure and cancellation of the flower show and other events.
This year was different.
“We had 3,000 people, which was one of our biggest crowds ever,” Fawcett said. “It was so satisfying to have that many people in here.”
They didn’t come in all at once, but were spread out over one night and four days.
On Saturday, there were 680 people in six hours, and on Sunday there were 544 in four hours, Fawcett said.
Another big fundraiser, the annual auction, takes place in the fall.
As of last week, all the paperwork was not done so the amount raised by the flower show was still unknown, but it was a lot.
Some of the museum’s history is known including the names of the directors prior to Fawcett.
She said Dore Van Dyke preceded her and Van Dyke held the office for 11 years so that accounts for 28 years of directorships.
James Russell served as director prior to Van Dyke. Fawcett isn’t sure how long he served as director, but she knows he resigned to become the director of the New Bedford Whaling Museum.
And prior to Russell, Kristina Occhino was the director.
Current president of the 14-member board of directors is Gerry Hickman.
Art education is one of the museum’s goals in which the W. Charles Thompson Museum School plays a big part.
The school teaches children as young as five, and adults, some as old as 80 or 90, are students.
“Our teachers are remarkable,” Fawcett said. “A five-year-old can create something that doesn’t look like a five-year-old created it. Some don’t even know how to sign their names, but the art comes out of them.”
Meanwhile, adults learn to paint with water colors and how to create ceramics.
Fawcett said teenagers especially enjoy art classes.
“Pleasure happens for all ages. For teens this is their happy place. I’ve seen them run to class and create amazing pieces far above their age level,” Fawcett said. “This is a place they feel safe to express themselves and share their voice.”
Thompson was the owner of a painting called “Under a Kirghiz Tent” painted by Russian artist Alexandre Iacovleff, which he donated to the museum. The museum auctioned it off for $630,000.
That money was put into the endowment account in 2007 and stabilized the museum’s financial situation.
“That fortified the endowment and helped to grow the museum,” Fawcett said.
Iacovleff also painted the now-famous “Afghans” which is hung on display at the North Attleboro Police Department.
On Tuesday, April 11, a special exhibit will open called “100” which will be a celebration of the museum’s centennial.
A group called Surface Design Association was invited to create pieces to mark the 100th anniversary of the museum.
Those creations could include works made of textile, paper and quilting.
And later this year in June, the museum will display an exhibit called “Used.”
The museum put out a nationwide call for artists to submit work which was inspired by that one word. It’s something that’s done every year.
“You never know what you are going to get,” Fawcett said. “Typically we get about 100 pieces and a ‘guest juror’ picks the ones which will be exhibited.”
Fawcett said she stays out of the selection process, but coordinates the display.
Entries come from all over the United States.
“It’s great to be a small museum but get national recognition,” she said.