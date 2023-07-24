ATTLEBORO — Nomination papers are due at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, and so far, 12 of the 33 candidates for city offices have not turned in their papers.
Among the 12 are Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, mayoral candidate Timothy Barone and City Clerk Kate Jackson.
- Pamela Braman, a candidate for city council in Ward 6;
- At-large council candidates Sean Quigley, Timothy Barone, Nicholas Lavoie, Jay DiLisio and Antonio Pentimalli;
- And school committee Ward 3 candidate Michael Wagner, school committee Ward 6 candidate Tara Finn and school committee at-large candidate Shannon Johnson.
