Attleboro City Hall

ATTLEBORO — Nomination papers are due at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, and so far, 12 of the 33 candidates for city offices have not turned in their papers.

Among the 12 are Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, mayoral candidate Timothy Barone and City Clerk Kate Jackson.

