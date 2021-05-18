ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux and his Director of Budget and Administration Jeremy Stull have presented a $152.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022 to the city council.
The bottom line represents a $4,266,786, or 3.1 percent, increase over the FY 2021 spending plan. FY 22 begins on July 1.
Despite the increase in spending, the mayor said there’s not enough money to do the job right.
“There is no city department that is adequately funded, staffed or equipped,” he said in his budget message last week.
Nine of the 36 departments listed on the summary page incurred cuts to their spending plans.
Heroux said he did not want to use the city’s surplus or “free cash” to help balance the budget, but it was necessary to the tune of $834,182.
The use of free cash creates what is known as a “structural deficit” in some cases if it is used to fund recurring expenses.
The document was referred to the Budget Committee headed up by Councilor Jay DiLisio for discussion over the next few weeks.
Heroux said department requests this year started the budget planning process with a $3.7 million deficit.
Out of that amount, $2 million was on the school side because the state cut funding after the student population declined by 199 students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
About half were kindergarten students who did not enroll because of the disease, Stull said.
That $2 million deficit was covered by free cash and $1.2 million awarded to the city as part of the federal government’s stimulus plan.
Stull said he expects $2 million to be restored next year because students are expected to return to school.
Meanwhile, schools got $2.5 million over the required amount set by the state, known as “net school spending.”
Heroux said that’s a “record amount.”
The other $1.7 million was on the city side of the budget.
Level funding of state aid made it difficult to meet department requests as well as increasing costs, including a 3 percent cost of living adjustment, or COLA, which is being given to all city employees.
The COLA will be covered by “new growth revenue,” which is the amount of tax revenue from new or renovated properties and income from marijuana businesses, which includes Community Host Agreements and a sales tax of 3 percent.
Heroux said employees did not get a COLA in FY 21.
The single biggest chunk of the budget increase is the annual payment of debt service on the loan for the city’s new $259.9 million high school.
Total payment for the year is $6,019,556, which is a $2,531,482 increase over the FY 21 amount.
The money for that payment and the many to follow is raised through a tax increase, formally known as a “debt exclusion override,” passed by voters in April of 2018.
Meanwhile, the Citywide Department is getting a $1.4 million increase and the fire and police departments are getting boosts of $595,604 and $477,383, respectively.
Some of the police increase will go for three new cruisers and a traffic unit.
The fire and police departments are the biggest ones outside of the school department, which has a budget of $82.8 million.
Cuts were made to nine of the 36 departments listed on the budget’s summary page.
Heroux asked the council to approve a $16.94, or 7.23 percent, increase in the solid waste fee, which will bring it to $251.06 per year.
In FY 21 the fee went up $31.44 to $234.12 per year.
Last year at this time the mayor said the fee would be going up every year over the city’s new five-year contract with Waste Management because the cost to get rid of recyclables continues to go up.
The water and wastewater budgets were also presented. Theytotal $7.2 million and $9.3 million, respectively.
Heroux asked the council to approve a slight increase in the water rate of 4 cents, bringing it to $5.10.
The increase is about eight-tenths of 1 percent.
