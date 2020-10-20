SEEKONK — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing a 19-year-old local man in the leg during a traffic altercation.
Jamie L. Schiavone, 19, was released on her own recognizance after arraignment Tuesday in Taunton District Court.
An innocent plea was entered on her behalf to a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
Schiavone, who listed an address in Dover Plains, N.Y., allegedly admitted to stabbing the fellow teen in the left leg Monday night during an altercation on School Street, according to a police report.
Schiavone told police she and two other people were walking on the street when a car came up from behind them and the driver beeped his horn because they were partially in the road.
Schiavone allegedly gave the car “the finger” and exchanged words with the occupants before the car came around again. The dispute escalated when Schiavone was allegedly tackled by the 19-year-old man before the stabbing, according to the report.
The man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Police were called to the scene about 8 p.m. Monday and found a folding knife there. Schiavone and the other two individuals were later found by a police dog and his handler, Sgt. Adam Laprade, at a home on Jane Howland Drive, according to the report.
The other individuals were questioned but not arrested.
Interim Seekonk Police Chief David Enos said the incident remains under investigation.
