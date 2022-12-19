ATTLEBORO — City councilors Cathleen DeSimone and Laura Dolan plan to submit an ordinance Tuesday requiring the city to upgrade its playgrounds to be more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
DeSimone, who’s a candidate for mayor in the special election to be held Feb. 28, issued a press release that said playgrounds should be designed for children and adults with physical, cognitive, and social-emotional disabilities.
“Our hope is that through grant funds and public-private partnerships the city can make our parks and playgrounds more welcoming for all,” DeSimone said in an email.
She said other towns and cities are doing the same.
“Many municipalities have or are adding inclusive playgrounds and parks to their communities,” DeSimone said.
She and Dolan are working with a Facebook group called “The Friendship Project.”
The group is for children with autism and other disabilities and their families, DeSimone said.
“For parents of kids with autism and other disabilities it is important to find safe and welcoming playgrounds and this initiative would make it easier for local residents and their kids to enjoy city playgrounds,” she said.
The main components of the ordinance are to ensure every child and adult be able to enjoy recreational and leisure activity, and provide safe, developmentally appropriate, and equitable access to recreation and leisure opportunities throughout the city by using “welcoming, collaborative, engaging, and sustainable design.”
