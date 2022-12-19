Playground Wx Feature
A child enjoys a swing at the Capron Park playground in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — City councilors Cathleen DeSimone and Laura Dolan plan to submit an ordinance Tuesday requiring the city to upgrade its playgrounds to be more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

DeSimone, who’s a candidate for mayor in the special election to be held Feb. 28, issued a press release that said playgrounds should be designed for children and adults with physical, cognitive, and social-emotional disabilities.

