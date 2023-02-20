The number little Nicholas O’Neill had on his cap as his mom held her young son for a photo was 41.
The number little Nicholas O’Neill had on his cap as his mom held her young son for a photo was 41.
Nicholas, whose blond head of hair shined like the mid-day sun, was the son of local WARA radio talk show host Dave Kane and his wife Joanne O’Neill.
At 18, he was the youngest person to die in The Station nightclub fire on Feb. 20, 2003 — two decades ago.
Had he lived, Nicholas would be 38 now.
His father said he would have been a blessing in the lives of others.
“He would have been performing and making peoples’ lives better,” Kane said.
All told, 100 people lost their lives that tragic night and 230 were injured.
The blaze erupted as the metal band Great White played its first number. A pyrotechnic display ignited highly flammable foam panels installed by the club to soundproof the building.
There was no permit for the fireworks display and the the club became an inferno fast.
One exit door opened in instead of out, trapping many trying to escape.
Rescuers found many patrons were piled at the front door where they breathed their last breaths.
Kane, in a column on Tuesday’s Opinion Page, reminds people the Station Fire Memorial at 211 Cowesett Ave. in West Warwick, R.I., where the club once stood, is for more than those who lost loved ones or were badly injured.
Those people will never forget, he says. Their lives were changed forever that night and their memories don’t die.
The memorial is for future generations, and to remind those generations to make sure city and state officials are doing the job they need to do to keep people safe.
“The Station Memorial Park is a living monument to the life lesson, that if elected officials and those charged with our safety don’t do their jobs, people die,” Kane writes in his column.
But that being said, Kane said his son Nicholas, or “Nicky” as he called him, is constantly showing him and his wife Joanne that he’s still here.
“We believe our son is here,” Kane said. “He’s letting us know he’s here and around us.”
Kane said Nicky got a guitar as a gift at 16 and was made to promise he’d take lessons and practice.
He took four lessons and after that there was no stopping him.
Nicky, Kane said, wrote 50 songs.
“He was a talented and wonderful young man,” he said. “He was always warm and caring.”
Kane said Nicky would be invited up to the altar at church on Sundays where he would tell a joke for the whole congregation to enjoy.
“When he was little he loved to make people laugh,” Kane said.
About a year before Nicky lost his life, he wrote a play about teenagers who died and came back as angels, Kane said.
Sadly, it was prophetic, said Kane, who believes Nicky is back as an angel — and that brings us back to the Number 41.
“He was 18 and 23 days old when he died,” Kane said.
Added together, those two numbers equal 41.
The number continually pops into their lives, Kane said, noting that he wrote a book called “41 Signs of Hope” two years after the fire.
The exact geographic location of The Station nightclub was latitude 41, longitude 41.
And the fire call box was 4414.
And there have been other signs that Nicky is still with them, Kane said.
His wife Joanne often worried that her son suffered pain in the fire.
But he said they consulted a number of mediums and each said “no pain.” But the worry continued to nag her.
One day they were out driving and the issue resurfaced.
“Do you want him to put it in writing?” Kane asked his wife.
And at that very moment a car went by with the license plate inscribed “no pain.”
There it was — in writing as requested.
A year after the fire, Kane, his wife and seven friends went to Disney World in Florida, a place Nicky loved, to remember and celebrate the young man.
On arrival the plane taxied to Gate 41.
The next morning their alarm clock, which they claim they did not set, went off at 4:41 a.m.
And when the group of nine went out to eat, the waitress seated them at Table 41.
And as they were taking their seats a little blond boy ran through the group and his mom yelled out “Nicholas.”
“We’re very blessed,” Kane said. “We don’t believe he has gone anywhere. He’s around and he loves us.”
When this interview ended it was 10:41 a.m.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.