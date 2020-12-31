ATTLEBORO — The state Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments Monday on the appeal of a Rhode Island man convicted of killing a resident of an Attleboro sober house in 2011.
Matthew Gumkowski, now 39, claims his 2014 first-degree murder conviction should be vacated because unlawful cellphone records were introduced at his trial and the judge made errors instructing the jury on the law.
A jury convicted Gumkowski, of West Warwick, in October 2014 of killing of Joseph Kilrow, 50, of 49 Dunham St., on July 10, 2011 in Kilrow’s third-floor room in the sober house.
First-degree murder convictions are automatically appealed in Massachusetts.
Prosecutors argued Gumkowski beat, strangled and stabbed Kilrow to death before setting fire to the room in an effort to destroy evidence. The blaze was almost extinguished by sprinklers activated by the fire.
The two men, who knew each other, argued over money before Gumkowski stole Kilrow’s jewelry and cash. A medical examiner testified Kilrow may have been dead or near death when he was stabbed.
The jury determined Gumkowski used extreme atrocity and cruelty in the murder. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
An earlier trial ended in a mistrial when the jury failed to reach a verdict after seven days of deliberation.
Gumkowksi was arrested two days after the killing on unrelated breaking and entering charges. Police discovered drops of blood on his sneakers and a pack of cigarettes that were determined to be the victim’s blood.
Taking the stand in his own defense, Gumkowski admitted visting Kilrow the night of the murder. He said Kilow threatened him with a knife before the two fought. He said another man he did not know came into the room and said Kilrow was alive when he left the sober house.
His appellate lawyer, Michael Fellows of Florence, argued in his brief that police unlawfully obtained his cellphone records to charge him with the break-ins and later with murder.
In addition to allowing the cellphone records to be used as evidence at his trial, the judge’s instructions to the jury on the law were flawed, Fellows argued.
“All the evidence was fruit of the original unlawful search and should have been suppressed,” Fellows wrote.
In his brief to the court, Assistant District Attorney Stephen Nadeau argued that the cellphone records were properly obtained under federal law from the service provider.
He also argued that the judge properly instructed the jury on the law and urged the court to affirm Gumkowski’s conviction.
“There is no reason to doubt the defendant’s guilt, nor to fear that any error or combination of errors deprived the defendant of a fair trial,” Nadeau wrote.
After his conviction, Gumkowski was found guilty in June 2016 in Rhode Island of murdering a man in Providence in a similar fashion and sentenced to life in prison.
Jurors in at that trial heard testimony that Gumkowski killed 42-year-old Michael DiRaimo by slitting his throat before setting fire to a utility shed to an attempt to cover up the crime.
Gumkowski and DiRaimo were familiar with each other and authorities believed they exchanged drugs for sex.
Evidence obtained in the Attleboro murder, including cellphone and DNA evidence, linked Gumkowski to DiRaimo’s slaying, authorities said.
