SEEKONK — A town resident has decided against running for state representative against longtime incumbent Steven Howitt.
David DeLuca, 21, a political volunteer, announced in July his plans to run as a Democrat in November for the seat that Howitt, 64, a Republican and also a Seekonk resident, has occupied since 2011.
“I want to thank all of you for believing in me and your support and encouragement in my campaign for state representative,” DeLuca said. “Due to an unforeseen career change, as well as a calling to a local growing church, I have had to make the difficult decision of suspending my campaign.”
DeLuca had been an information technology technician and is now studying to become a fitness trainer. His church is The Way Ministries in North Providence.
“My time is now spent helping out this church and helping those in need,” DeLuca said. “When comparing my goals as a politician as well as my goals within the church I see that I can make more of a positive impact when I fellowship within said church. Once again I thank you for your support during this time.”
Besides Seekonk, the Fourth Bristol District also includes Rehoboth, precincts 1 and 2 in Norton, and precincts 4 and 5 in Swansea.
Despite his young age, DeLuca said he has spent years as a political volunteer for nonprofit organizations and political campaigns “that fought for equality, religious freedom, and climate change advocacy.”
DeLuca added he has also studied politics for years.