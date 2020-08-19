MassVOTE, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, is holding a candidate forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for all candidates for the Fourth Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.
There are eight Democrats and two Republicans vying for the seat. The forum will cover issues such as affordable housing, healthcare, climate change and criminal justice reform.
Candidates will participate in the forum via Zoom while audience members are asked to watch through Facebook Live on the MassVOTE Facebook page.
Karen Holmes Ward of WCVB Boston will moderate. Co-sponsors are the Massachusetts Voter Table, ACLU Massachusetts and the League of Women Voters Massachusetts.
***
In other 4th District campaign news, Republican Julie Hall of Attleboro got the endorsement of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police this week.
“The Executive Board determined that she would be a strong supporter of law enforcement and would continue to consult with us on matters that affect our members and our profession,” the FOP said in a news release. “As a military veteran she has a unique understanding of the ideals and principles we live by.”
Hall is a retired Air Force colonel and former Attleboro city councilor.
She said now is the time to boost police not undercut them.
“In these turbulent times, more than ever our law enforcement personnel need our support,” she said. “We need to increase funding for modernized training that will move policing efforts forward and new technology and equipment that will aid officers in protecting our communities and making them safer.”
Hall’s Republican opponent in the Sept. 1 primary is David Rosa of Dighton.
***
Democrat Becky Grossman announced her intention to seek a court order to ensure that all vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by the state’s primary day, Sept. 1, are counted.
She said President Donald Trump is trying to “disenfranchise” voters with an “attack on the U.S. Postal Service.”
“Without action, voters from Fall River to North Attleboro to Brookline are at risk of not having their ballots counted,” Grossman said.
She wants to give the post office up to 10 days to deliver the ballots if postmarked by Sept. 1. As it stands now, all mail-in ballots must be in election offices by the end of voting at 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Voters may also bring their ballots to town or city halls or put them in drop-boxes outside.
***
Democrat Alan Khazei has released his “Plan for the MA-04 District,” which lays out proposals for each of the 34 cities and towns in the district.
“I will be ready on day one to implement my ‘Plan for the District’ and ensure that the needs of every city and town — from fighting the opioid crisis in Attleboro, to solving the rail transportation needs of Mansfield and Fall River, to addressing 21 percent unemployment in Taunton — are met,” he said in a news release.
The plans can be found at www.alankhazei.com/plans.
***
At least two Democratic candidates took part in U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “Postal Service Day of Action” on Tuesday. Jake Auchincloss appeared at the Taunton Post Office while Natalia Linos traveled to Franklin.
