Khazei pushes for racism commission
Alan Khazei, one of the nine Democrat candidates for the 4th Congressional District, which includes the Attleboro area, announced a plan on Tuesday for a commission who’s job it would be to analyze and reform systemic racism.
Khazei said it would be called the American Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission.
His plan comes in the wake of the deaths of two African-American men, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, at the hands of police officers.
Khazei would fund the commission with $50 million. The full plan can be found at www.alankhazei.com/truth.
Cavell outlines education plan
Dave Cavell, a Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat, announced an education plan Tuesday designed to provide:
- Comprehensive COVID-19 relief for students and teachers.
- Universal pre-K for all 3-and 4-year-olds in America.
- A plan to rein-in charter schools to align with a vision of accessible and equitable public school education.
- Tuition-free public college and student debt relief.
- Career and technical education.
- And a national plan for teaching black history.
The plan would also prioritize civics education in the K-12 curriculum and protect sexual assault survivors on college campuses.
More plan details: davecavell.com/priorities/education.
Mermell addresses COVID-19, health
Jesse Mermell, a Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District, released plans Tuesday to implement “an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and an affordable, accessible health care system.”
She said recovery from COVID-19 requires “an overhaul of the nation’s broken health care system” which she blames on “inequities in vulnerable communities” and President Donald Trump.
Mermell proposes to provide PPE for frontline workers; ramp up testing, contact tracing and treatment; implement a national paid leave program; provide additional aid to cities and states; get “meaningful” relief to small businesses; implement an emergency Medicare program; provide affordable early education and child care; enact a national moratorium on foreclosures and evictions; adopt vote-by-mail; and minimize risk in the criminal justice system.
Mermell’s health care plan calls for passing Medicare for All, reducing prescription drug prices, addressing the “social determinants” of health, ending the opioid epidemic, treating mental health as critical care, improving health outcomes for the LGBTQ+ community, and ensuring every child has access to quality health care.
The plans can be found at jessemermell.com.
Firefighters union endorses Grossman
The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts have endorsed Democrat Becky Grossman in her bid for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III.
“Becky Grossman stands out in a crowded field of candidates for her unwavering and genuine support of firefighters and their families,” Rich MacKinnon, Jr., President of the PFFM said in a press release.
Others who have endorsed Grossman include former state Rep. Bill Bowles of Attleboro, Mass Retirees, state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, state representatives Kay Khan, Ruth Balser, and Lou Kafka, District Attorney Marian Ryan and former state Sen. Joan Menard.
Auchincloss endorsed by former
housing secretary
Dan O’Connell, who served as the state’s Secretary of Housing and Economic Development under former Gov. Deval Patrick, has endorsed Jake Auchincloss for the 4th Congressional District seat.
He said Auchincloss has a good plan to invigorate the state’s economy.
“As Governor Patrick’s Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, I supported the success of (Patrick’s) life sciences initiative,” O’Connell said in a press release. “Jake’s life sciences manufacturing plan is the right approach in this recession.”
Pressmen’s union endorses KennedyThe Boston Newspaper Printing Pressmen’s Union Local 3 has endorsed Joseph Kennedy III for U.S. Senate.
Kennedy gave up his District 4 Congressional seat to try and unseat incumbent U.S. Senator and fellow Democrat Edward Markey.
