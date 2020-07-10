The Democratic town committees of Bellingham, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Medway, Milford and Norfolk will host a July 29 debate among the Democratic candidates for the 4th Congressional District.
The debate will begin at 7 p.m. and candidates will participate remotely to ensure health safety. All nine Democratic candidates are slated to participate, organizers say.
“It’s important for voters to get to know the candidates,” Bryan Cole, chairman of the Milford Democratic Town Committee, said. “And we also think it’s important that the candidates get a chance to hear from the voters in this part of the district and learn about their specific needs.”
The seat is being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III, a Democrat who is running for the U.S. Senate. It includes the 10-town Sun Chronicle area.
Democratic candidates include Jake Auchincloss, Dave Cavell, Becky Grossman, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Jesse Mermell, Ben Sigel and Chris Zannetos
There are also two Republicans running for the seat, Julie Hall and David Rosa.
The primary is Sept. 1
For the debate, the candidates will be split into two groups. Each will get one hour of air time, including opening and closing statements, along with responses to a number of questions.
Voters are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time by emailing milfordmadtc@outlook.com.
Viewers will be able to submit questions during the debate.
The event will be televised by Milford TV and shared to cable access networks in neighboring towns.
Additional options to watch the debate online will be posted on the Milford DTC’s Facebook page (facebook.com/MilfordMaDTC) and on the Medway DTC’s Facebook page (facebook.com/MedwayDems).
***
Khazei is ramping up campaign efforts in the central part of the district by assembling a coalition of supporters in Franklin. The group, “Franklin for Khazei,” is co-chaired by state Rep. Jeff Roy, D-Franklin and town councilor Robert Dellorco.
The 16-member coalition is part of Khazei’s effort to bring voters of the district into the discussion and include their voice in the policy process, a press release from his campaign said.
***
Meanwhile, Mermell has announced 19 endorsements, including some from The Sun Chronicle area.
They include Mansfield Select Board members Frank DelVecchio and Jess Aptowitz; Dennis Naughton, chairman of the Foxboro Democratic Town Committee; and Claire Naughton, a Democratic State Committee member.
“Jesse will not only be a strong, progressive voice in Congress but she will also put in the work to build coalitions and elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” DelVecchio said.
“We need a coalition builder like her in Congress who will show up for every single community,” Aptowitz said. “I know Jesse will be that leader for the 4th District.”
“We have both known Jesse for years and trust her judgment,” Dennis Naughton said, referring to himself and Claire, his wife. “Jesse’s knowledge of how government works and progressive stance on the issues have convinced us that she is the candidate who will provide the best representation in Congress for the (district).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.