Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District Natalia Linos greets voters entering the North Attleboro HS polling place Tuesday.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

In the 4th Congressional District, it was a close primary race Tuesday on the Democratic side.

Seven Democratic candidates vied for the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who opted not to seek reelection and instead challenge Sen. Edward Markey in the U.S. Senate primary.

As of early Wednesday morning, the race was too close to call, with Jesse Mermell and Jake Auchincloss neck and neck.

The candidates include Auchincloss and Becky Grossman — both members of the Newton City Council — former Brookline select board member Mermell, City Year co-founder Alan Khazei, epidemiologist Natalia Linos, former Wall Street regulator Isshane Lecky, and Ben Sigel, who worked for the Democratic National Campaign Committee.

Republican Julie Hall of Attleboro, a veteran, defeated David Rosa on the GOP ticket.

The district winds from the Boston suburbs of Newton and Brookline south through Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the powerful chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, held off Democratic challenger Alex Morse in Tuesday’s primary after an acrimonious campaign that included allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at his younger opponent.

The contest was one of four in Massachusetts where U.S. House candidates were competing Tuesday for the chance to represent their party in the November general election.

In the 6th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran who saw combat in Iraq and mounted a brief campaign for president last year defeated to fellow Democratic challengers — Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken.

In the state’s 8th Congressional District, which stretches from portions of Boston south to Bridgewater, Robbie Goldstein, a 36-year-old South Boston resident, lost a challenge to longtime incumbent Rep. Stephen Lynch.

Goldstein, an infectious disease specialist and doctor at Massachusetts General, said he’s had a front row seat to what he considers the federal government’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He also saw himself as a candidate who’s part of a wave of younger Democratic candidates trying to push the party toward a more progressive agenda.

Lynch, a former iron worker and labor leader who was born and raised in South Boston, retained the seat he’s held since 2001. Lynch has pitched himself to voters as a fighter for working families.

While Tuesday is primary day, nearly 1 million Massachusetts voters had already cast ballots at early voting locations, by mailing them in or by depositing them in drop boxes due to fears of spreading or becoming infected with the coronavirus.

2020 state primary: U.S. House, 4th District, Democratic primary

Community: Jake Auchincloss Becky Grossman Alan Khazei Ihssane Leckey Natalia Linos Jesse Mermell Benjamin Sigel
Attleboro 1,267 1,688 474 1,176 743 841 80
Foxboro 1,019 801 286 340 338 580 34
Mansfield 1,068 752 458 711 679 764 66
Norfolk 548 497 263 196 255 365 10
North Attleboro 956 933 389 721 649 620 52
Norton 709 583 294 440 318 428 50
Plainville 408 402 134 161 170 180 18
Rehoboth 327 308 112 285 292 260 16
Seekonk 414 533 147 368 284 245 15
Wrentham 576 514 202 222 235 325 24
N/A = not available

2020 state primary, U.S. House, Republican results

Community Julie Hall David Rosa
Attleboro 1,679 390
Foxboro 691 298
Mansfield 865 350
Norfolk 447 164
North Attleboro 1,133 281
Norton 575 275
Plainville 495 152
Rehoboth 433 358
Seekonk 396 206
Wretham 604 222
N/A = not available

