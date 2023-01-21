A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and the return of “abortion policymaking to the people.”

Locally, those against abortion did the same, with some saying the issue isn’t settled in Massachusetts, as abortion remains legal in the state.

Staff Writer George Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432 or grhodes@thesunchronicle.com.

Tags