A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and the return of “abortion policymaking to the people.”
Locally, those against abortion did the same, with some saying the issue isn’t settled in Massachusetts, as abortion remains legal in the state.
Those who support abortion vowed to keep abortion legal in the state, echoing President Joe Biden’s remarks pledging to do all in his power to restore that right.
The first March for Life since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June came with a new focus. Instead of concentrating their attention on the court, the marchers vowed to push for action from the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol.
Movement leaders say they plan to warn Congress against making any attempt to curtail the multiple anti-abortion laws imposed last year in a dozen states.
Thousands spread across a section of the National Mall for the event, the Capitol Building in sight from a distance.
“We have returned abortion policymaking to the people — to you,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, whose office argued the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, said in prepared remarks to the crowd.
Biden offered his counterpoint in a proclamation recognizing Sunday — Jan. 22 — as the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. “Never before has the Court taken away a right so fundamental to Americans,” his statement said. “In doing so, it put the health and lives of women across this Nation at risk.”
He said he would continue to use his executive authority in any way he can to preserve abortion protections while urging Congress to enshrine such rights in law.
The crowd appeared smaller than in past years but bore multiple hallmarks of previous marches in the enthusiasm of the gathering, the large numbers of young people from Catholic schools around the country and plenty of banners representing different churches and religious orders.
Mike Miller, 59, who came from Boston, has attended at least 15 such marches over the years. “There’s still a lot of work to do,” he said. “This is only one step and in the next step, education becomes the biggest thing.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy offered support in a statement pledging that the new Republican majority will stand with abortion-rights opponents.
“While others raise their voices in rage and hatred, you march with prayers, goodwill, fellowship, compassion, and devotion in defense of the most defenseless in this country,” McCarthy said.
Some movement leaders also hope to plant seeds in Congress for a potential federal abortion restriction down the line. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said she envisions an eventual federal minimum standard cut-off line such as 13 weeks of pregnancy after which abortion would not be permitted in any state. Dannenfelser’s scenario would still leave individual states free to impose their own, stricter measures, including a total ban.
That last ambition is an admitted longshot since even if it passes the newly Republican-controlled House, it would most likely fail in the Democratic-held Senate.
“We know it’s not going to happen this session, but this is the beginning,” Dannenfelser said. “It’s (Congress’) responsibility to listen to the will of the people.”
The “will of the people,” however, is exactly the opposite of what the Supreme Court did in its overturning of Roe v. Wade. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in July found that 53% of U.S. adults said they disapproved of the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe.
And a Pew Research Center Study found that 61% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Local reaction
Local and statewide pro-life and pro-choice organizations expressed their opinions, and they are wide apart.
Darlene Howard, executive director of the Abundant Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Attleboro, praised the court for its action in June, but noted that it had no effect in Massachusetts so there’s still a need for right-to-life organizations like hers in the state.
“We applaud the U.S. Supreme Court Justices for taking such an important stand for life of the unborn by eliminating the federal right to abortion and returning the decision to the states,” she told The Sun Chronicle. “This ruling will help protect the lives of the most vulnerable in our country.”
“However, overturning Roe had no effect on abortion rights in Massachusetts,” she said.
Myrna Maloney Flynn, president and CEO of Mass Citizens for Life, said Roe has caused the loss of millions of lives nationwide.
“Massachusetts Citizens for Life celebrates the end of Roe v. Wade and mourns more than 65 million lives lost because of its beginning 50 years ago,” she said. “A small group of determined men and women incorporated MCFL 50 years ago this week, just four days after the Supreme Court decided Roe. Without a doubt, their conviction and mettle established the unshakable foundation for this organization.”
Flynn said MCFL has a number of events planned for the coming year and has filed four “life affirming” bills in the state Legislature.
On the pro-choice side, Dr. Marcus Gordon, medical director at Four Women, an Attleboro health clinic, criticized the Supreme Court’s decision and predicted that it would lead to more deaths in vulnerable communities.
“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade giving women autonomy over their own bodies, we are cognizant of the fragility of that right,” he said in an emailed statement. “We have a Supreme Court that, despite assurances by several of its members not to break precedent, decided to make it much more difficult for many women in our country to obtain an abortion. This will certainly lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality in the most vulnerable communities.”
He urged pro-choice activists not to become complacent.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the highest quality healthcare and recognize that this right that many of us have taken for granted could disappear unless we remain vigilant in protecting it,” he said.
Ellen Frank, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, said that one in three women of reproductive age has lost access to abortion in their home states.
But that hasn’t happened in Massachusetts.
“We’re proud that Massachusetts has some of the strongest protections for reproductive health care in the country and that Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts continues to be a place patients rely on for safe, compassionate, non-judgmental sexual and reproductive health care,” she told The Sun Chronicle.
Planned Parenthood will continue to fight to ensure that abortion is not only legal, but accessible, to all, she said.
“We believe deeply in the right of all people, no matter who they are, where they live, or what they earn, to make their own personal decisions about their bodies, their families, and their paths in life, without political interference,” she said.
Patchwork
In the absence of Roe v. Wade’s federal protections, abortion rights have become a state-by-state patchwork.
Since June, near-total bans on abortion have been implemented in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. Legal challenges are pending against several of those bans.
Elective abortions also are unavailable in Wisconsin, due to legal uncertainties faced by abortion clinics, and in North Dakota, where the lone clinic relocated to Minnesota.
Bans passed by lawmakers in Ohio, Indiana and Wyoming have been blocked by state courts while legal challenges are pending. And in South Carolina, the state Supreme Court on Jan. 5 struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction violates a state constitutional right to privacy.
But other states have witnessed unexpected pushback on the issue. Voters in Kansas and Kentucky rejected constitutional amendments that would have declared there is no right to abortion; Michigan voters approved an amendment enshrining the right to abortion in the state constitution.
Biden’s administration has limited options after the Supreme Court decision. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to give a speech in Florida on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the original Roe v. Wade ruling, to emphasize that abortion rights remain a core focus for the administration.
Anti-abortion activists also have their eye on the 2024 presidential elections and are essentially vetting prospective candidates over their views on the issue.
Dannenfelser said she met recently with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential leading Republican candidate, and came away “incredibly impressed,” but said it was still too early for her organization to endorse anyone.
She predicted that there will be some “fault lines” among Republican presidential contenders over abortion rights and protections, but warned that any candidate perceived as being soft on the issue will have “disqualified him or herself as a presidential candidate in our eyes, and having done so has very little chance of winning the nomination.”