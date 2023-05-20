The nylon rope was rubbing his fingers raw — he had been holding on for hours.
The rope was attached to a raft that was as big as a queen-sized mattress.
It was orange and it had been on top of a 48-foot boat named the Comet, which sank off Point Judith, R.I., on May 19, 1973 — 50 years ago Friday.
At least a dozen others were clinging to the nylon rope, hanging on for dear life.
The rope was wrapped tightly in loops around his hand as he faded in and out of consciousness with the 48-degree water slowly sapping his strength.
He had been in the water for about four hours.
“I wasn’t going to let go,” said Andrew Girczyc, who was 14 at the time and living in Cumberland with his family. He’s now 64 and lives in Attleboro.
And he didn’t, which he found amazing when he was recovering in a local hospital.
He didn’t know it, but his body temperature had dropped to 87 degrees on that dark day.
Later, doctors told him he was 15 minutes from death.
Others had already died including his dad Walter J. Girczyc, 52, and his cousin Steven Gercey, 18.
His brother Stanley, then 13 and now 63 and living in Cumberland, had managed to climb on top of the raft where he was warmed by the sun.
The air temperature was about 50 degrees.
Andrew and 26 others had abandoned the boat that his father’s company hired for a fishing trip at $10 a head when it began to sink.
A total of 16 died that day.
Twelve of the bodies were recovered and four were not.
Eleven survived the horror.
The invitation
Andrew and his brother Stanley were only teenagers when they were invited by their dad to go on a fishing trip he had arranged with his company, St. Johnsbury Trucking in Pawtucket.
They left early in the morning.
They had to pick up their cousins Billy and Steven Gercey, the latter of whom had attended his senior prom the night before.
“When we arrived Steve still had his tux on,” Andrew said. “He had been out all night.”
Steven had not gotten any sleep, and he was tired which would not work in his favor later on that morning.
Earlier in the night he had a photograph taken with his date.
It would be the last one ever taken of the young man.
The group waited for him to change and then took off for Galilee in Rhode Island where they boarded the Comet, which was late coming into port.
It arrived about 7 a.m.
The five were among the 25 passengers who paid $10 each to take the trip.
Captain Mike Jackson, who was unlicensed and the owner of the boat, and a 17-year-old deckhand name Ralph Nickerson were the crew of two, which brought the total on board to 27.
“It was a beautiful day,” Andrew said during an interview last week. “It was still cool down by the water, but our mom made sure we’d be nice and warm in our winter jackets.”
A small craft advisory, issued by national weather officials about winds and potentially dangerous sea surface conditions, had been rescinded at 6 a.m. by the Coast Guard.
There were no whitecaps that day, but the waves were rolling at about 2 or 3 feet — at least at first.
The Coast Guard described them as “moderate seas,” in its official report of the deadly disaster.
“We all piled on with our lunch pails,” Stanley said. “We had sandwiches, soda and beer. We were supposed to go to Block Island and stop there to fish.”
They left Galilee shortly after 7 a.m.
At around 8 a.m., they noticed something alarming.
“We noticed the back end of the boat was getting hit with one wave after another, and it was not draining,” Stanley said. “I don’t think anyone really panicked.”
One published story had the seas at 8-10 feet.
It became obvious quickly that the boat was sinking.
“At approximately 0800, the Comet flooded and quickly sank by the stern,” the official Coast Guard report said.
Bad planks
It turns out the Comet had structural deficiencies found during a Coast Guard inspection on May 19, 1971 — exactly two years previous.
“Numerous deficiencies were found in the hull of the Comet,” according to the official report.
That resulted in a revocation of the Comet’s certification to carry passengers.
Its hull planking needed replacement and repair.
The owner sold the boat soon after the inspection without making repairs or telling the new owner, Mike Jackson, about the deficiencies.
As a result, the hull was not restored to a seaworthy condition.
The boat sank so fast off Point Judith no “mayday,” or call for help to the Coast Guard, was issued.
At least 22 people, most of whom had been able to put on life jackets swam to and held on to the Comet’s “buoyant apparatus and flotsam,” the Coast Guard report said.
Within three hours of abandoning the boat, eight of the 16 who would perish were already dead, mostly due to hypothermia and subsequent drowning.
The rest would soon die due to hypothermia.
And the rest had only one hour or perhaps two at the most to live.
Nobody knew they were out there.
“No mayday got out,” Andrew said.
No boats
Andrew said he was in the wheelhouse when the Comet began to take on water.
“I was pulling life jackets out as the back of the boat swamped,” he said. “Dad was walking in waist-deep water, and I flung him a life jacket, and I kept flinging life jackets to others.”
Then it was time to go.
“I remember saying to Stanley, it’s time to get off,” Andrew said.
At first, the boys relied on humor to keep their spirits up.
Andrew yelled to his father.
“Hey Dad, I ain’t going deep sea fishing again,” he said. “If I get out of here, I’ll see you in church tomorrow.”
Survival was not going to be easy.
“If the water is 85 degrees, that’s wonderful,” Stanley said during the interview. “If the water is 45 degrees, you don’t have much time.”
And that was proven true when eight people died in the first three hours.
Andrew said his father herded the four boys to the big orange flotation device and offered them some ginger brandy to keep them warm.
“Dad got us all together on the raft,” Andrew said. “The rope was wrapped around our hands which had grown numb.”
That raft saved them, or at least some of them, he said.
Stanley, the youngest and smallest, managed to get out of the water and climb on top of the big orange “mattress like” raft to keep warm.
“I was able to haul myself onto the top of the flotation device,” he said. “Others tried but it was too slippery. I got warmed by the sun.”
At first, the passengers and crew believed they’d be rescued soon because of all the traffic in the area.
But no boats came.
And when a freighter steamed by, crew members did not see the desperate men waving life jackets and shouting in the cold surf.
“That’s when people started getting depressed,” Stanley said. “When the freighter went by but did not stop.”
Time in the water was approaching four hours and time was running out.
Eight or more had died already.
“Jackson was right next to me, and I watched him die that day,” Stanley said. “He was an older guy in his 50s. He was right next to me, unconscious or already dead. I pushed him away and didn’t see him again.”
The missing may have been below deck and got sucked down to the bottom of the sea.
“If they were inside, they wouldn’t be able to get out,” Andrew said. “Nobody knows.”
Their bones may still be in the boat.
The heroes
At this time, two of the men, Brian Beaudette and Mike Reilly, decided to take matters into their own hands.
They were clinging to a wooden bench and decided to paddle to shore to find help.
Soon a sailboat came by. It was named the Decibel and its captain was Richard Lemmerman, who ordered the boat to pick up the two men after a crew member spotted them.
That was the beginning of the rescue operation in which 11 lives were saved — a minority of the total.
Andrew called them the “heroes of the day.”
If they had not set out for shore, all would have died, he said.
Their dad already did.
“I was in and out of consciousness,” Stanley said. “One time he was there, the next time he was gone.”
He had floated away.
Stanley remembered thinking, “I think Dad is dead.”
“We would have all been dead by one or two,” Andrew said. “I consider them heroes. If they had not been out there the Decibel would never have seen us.”
The rescue
Andrew said “a stupor was taking over” by that time.
“It became difficult to talk,” he said. “I remember looking up at the sky and thinking it must be close to noon. That’s close to the last thing I remember. I was slipping in and out of consciousness. I have no memory of the Decibel pulling up.”
Stanley said there was a rope ladder on the side of the Decibel.
“I made a bee line for the rope ladder, but I had no strength to pull myself up,” he said. “Three big guys pulled me up and plopped me on the deck.”
He said he ended up below deck in a bunk. He noticed a box of Entenmanns cake and began to eat.
“After that, I don’t recall anything else,” he said. “Then I blacked out.”
Andrew had to be cut off the raft because his hands were tangled in the rope.
“I don’t remember leaving the Decibel and getting into an ambulance,” Stanley said. “But I knew Dad was gone.”
Andrew had a tough ride to the Decibel.
“I was hoisted out of the water banging against the side of the Decibel,” Andrew said. “Then I remember seeing the inside of an ambulance.”
When he arrived at the hospital, the staff acted quickly to save his life.
“We’ve got to warm this kid up,” one of the doctors said.
Andrew remembers them cutting his clothes off and then submersing him in a tub of warm water.
“When I was in the hospital, they wouldn’t tell me anything,” Andrew said. “I kept asking about my dad and my cousins.”
The truth came out
“Uncle Freddy and Uncle Mike told Mom that Dad was dead,” Stanley said.
“It didn’t hit me until the following day that I was fatherless,” Stanley said. “Then it hit me like a ton of bricks. Your dad is dead. You are a 13-year-old kid and your dad is dead. How do you react to that?”
Andrew kept asking about his dad.
“Where’s my dad, where’s my dad?” he asked. “But nobody would say anything to me.”
A co-worker of Andrew’s dad, Al Charron, who lived in Plainville at the time, came into his room in a wheelchair and he gave him the news.
“I’m sorry, but your dad is gone,” he said.
“I was numb,” Andrew said. “I couldn’t process that my dad was dead. It didn’t register.”
Later that night, the truth came to him.
“In the middle of the night, it sank in,” Andrew said. “I remember crying in bed.”
Stanley said he came into possession of his dad’s watch.
The watch stopped at ten past 8 in the morning.
“When I got that watch, that’s when I broke down,” he said.
Stanley said the survivors got to live their lives, the others did not.
Andrew and Stanley grew into adults.
Andrew married Karen, 64, and had three children, now adults, Allison, 35, Elizabeth, 32 and Mathew, 26.
Stanley married Celeste, 65, and had twin boys, Kyle and Walter, 28.
Their lives turned out well, but the real story is about the dead.
“All those guys who passed away, this story needs to memorialize them not us,” Stanley said.
Here are their names except for those whose bodies were not recovered. They were not listed in the Coast Guard report.
Their ages and hometowns were deleted from the report.
Raymond M. Beaulieu, Gerald F. Beaulieu, Roger J. Beaulieu, David A. Martell, John P. Moan, Walter J. Girczyc, Walter S. Such, Steven B. Gercey, Rudolphe O. Doiron, Joseph F. Andrade Jr., Robert M. Athaide and William Jackson.