ATTLEBORO — A $500,000 settlement has been reached in a federal class action lawsuit filed by an Oakhill mobile home resident against the park’s owners.
The settlement requires the park owners, Hometown America, to pay $500,000 to residents of the park on Oakhill Avenue for services the company allegedly neglected to provide.
Hometown America is a Chicago-based limited liability corporation that owns 60 mobile home parks nationwide, including five in Massachusetts.
The settlement, filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, was reached earlier this month and requires court approval.
The company, which purchased the park in 2006, admits to no wrongdoing under terms of the settlement.
Anyone who lived in the park between September 25, 2012 and March 23, 2021 can file a claim for money. The settlement covers current and former residents.
Ethan Horowitz, lawyer for the Northeast Justice Center in Lawrence, represented the plaintiff, Barbara Craw. He said Friday that an estimated 500 residents are eligible to file a claim.
How much money individual residents will receive depends on how long they have lived in the park, Horowitz said.
“I think it’s a fantastic settlement for the residents of Oakhill,” Horowitz said.
The settlement will also require Hometown America to implement a court-approved storm drainage management system and maintenance program. It will be subject to court oversight for five years.
In the lawsuit filed in 2018, Craw claimed Hometown America failed to provide adequate storm drainage and failed to maintain driveways and walkways of residents’ leased home sites.
Craw, who has lived in the park for over 10 years with her disabled son, alleged her home routinely flooded due to inadequate storm drainage.
Details of the settlement agreement are available at oakhillclassactionsettlement.com.
A separate federal claim filed on behalf of residents of the Oak Point mobile home park in Middleboro, owned by Hometown America, is pending.
In November, a group of residents at Oakhill battled the company for eight years all the way to the state Supreme Judicial Court over a rent classification dispute and won.
In that case, the SJC ruled that the park owners could not charge residents additional rent if they bought their homes after the company purchased the park in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.