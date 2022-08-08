Homeless Shelter Site
Buy Now

A homeless shelter is slated to be built on this property at 150 Pleasant St. in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE//

ATTLEBORO — Three weeks ago, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that more than $31 million would be doled out to support the development and preservation of 11 housing projects in Massachusetts.

One of those projects is a new shelter with support services for the homeless at 150 Pleasant St. in Attleboro, but the amount of cash was not made public.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.