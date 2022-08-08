ATTLEBORO — Three weeks ago, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that more than $31 million would be doled out to support the development and preservation of 11 housing projects in Massachusetts.
One of those projects is a new shelter with support services for the homeless at 150 Pleasant St. in Attleboro, but the amount of cash was not made public.
On Monday, it was made public by the recipient, NeighborWorks Housing Solutions.
The organization will get $5 million for the first-ever emergency shelter and supportive housing project in the city.
It will be enough to build the facility.
Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year.
“The award of $5 million in development subsidies from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development coupled with an additional award of state rental subsidies and supportive services …represent the majority of funds required for the project,” a press release said.
The project will create an 18-bed adult emergency shelter and 22 studio apartments with supportive services for formerly homeless individuals.
A building that currently occupies the site will be razed.
The Northern Bristol County Assistance Collaborative has advocated for nearly five years to create an emergency shelter in Attleboro, the release said.
In addition to NBCAC, NeighborWorks is partnering with Catholic Social Services to manage and operate the emergency shelter.
Father Bill’s & MainSpring will provide the supportive services.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and his staff, have been staunch advocates of the project and secured multiple early commitments for funding.
BayCoast Bank, a regional community bank, stepped up early to provide a grant for project planning and development.
“This project started nearly five years ago and started due in part to the robust network of food pantries who noticed a tremendous need for shelter and affordable housing,” Hawkins said in a press release. “My team worked hard to make sure we could secure early funding for this project.”
And it’s not just a nightly shelter. Counseling and other services will be available for the homeless.
“We know that this style of housing will provide transformative opportunities for the chronically homeless in the community,” he said.
Robert Corley, CEO of NeighborWorks, said the Attleboro project could well be a model for other communities.
“We are very excited that the state has decided to support and fund this very important project that we believe is a model for all communities in the Commonwealth,” he said in the press release. “Attleboro officials and community members are to be commended for initiating and welcoming a positive solution to the needs of those experiencing homelessness in their community.”
