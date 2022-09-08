rejected attleboro ballots

Attleboro Election Office Administrator Leslie M. Veiga holds some of the 66 state primary ballots that were rejected for arriving late.

ATTLEBORO — Voters beware: Mail your ballots early, because if they don’t arrive on time they won’t be counted.

Attleboro Election Office Administrator Leslie M. Veiga said the U.S. Postal Service delivered 66 ballots to her office Thursday and none of them can be tabulated because the deadline for receipt was 8 p.m. Tuesday, when the polls closed.

