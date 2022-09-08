ATTLEBORO — Voters beware: Mail your ballots early, because if they don’t arrive on time they won’t be counted.
Attleboro Election Office Administrator Leslie M. Veiga said the U.S. Postal Service delivered 66 ballots to her office Thursday and none of them can be tabulated because the deadline for receipt was 8 p.m. Tuesday, when the polls closed.
She said the ballots were post-marked in Providence on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ballots should be mailed well before the deadline or deposited in the drop box at City Hall before 8 p.m. on Election Day, she said.
Veiga said the 66 ballots were the most that ever came in late all at once.
Usually they come in singly or twos or threes, but not in a big bunch, she said.
In addition she said more mail-in ballots are rejected because the voter fails to sign the ballot envelope despite explicit directions to do so.
The 66 ballots would not have impacted the most prominent race on Tuesday’s ballot, the contest for sheriff between Mayor Paul Heroux, former prosecutor Nicholas Bernier of Fall River and former police chief from Somerset George McNeil.
Heroux hadily defeated both in Attleboro, getting 2,582 votes to 566 for Bernier and 433 for McNeil.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.