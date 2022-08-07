CUMBERLAND -- Four children and three adults received minor injuries after a fireworks shell misfired and landed in the area of spectators Saturday night during the town's annual Cumberlandfest celebration.
The four children were taken to Hasbro Hospital in Providence while the adults went to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.
Cumberland Fire Chief Nicholas R. Anderson said the incident took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. Saturday at the Cumberlandfest celebration at Diamond Hill Park.
He said a professionally licensed fireworks display was taking place when a shell misfired.
Three ambulances from from Cumberland and Woonsocket were used to transport the injured.
The Rhode Island State Fire Marshall’s office will be investigating the incident, the chief said.