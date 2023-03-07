ATTLEBORO -- Anyone who needs a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot can get one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the GATRA Attleboro Train Station at 7 Mill St.
To spur interest, the state is offering a $75 gift card, while supplies last, to all those getting the shot, from age 6 months and up.
No ID or proof of health insurance is needed and Spanish translation will be available.
The clinic is one of a series of community events across the state where the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is collaborating with a community partner, such as the Greater Attleboro-Taunton Regional Transit Authority, to promote COVID-19 vaccines and prevent illness.
The most up-to-date listing of vaccination clinics offering the $75 gift card can be found at mass.gov/getboosted.
