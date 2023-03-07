Attleboro T Commuters
A sign at the downtown Attleboro train station.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

ATTLEBORO -- Anyone who needs a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot can get one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the GATRA Attleboro Train Station at 7 Mill St.

To spur interest, the state is offering a $75 gift card, while supplies last, to all those getting the shot, from age 6 months and up.

