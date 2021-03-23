ATTLEBORO — Eight Attleboro High School juniors have been selected to participate in the Boys and Girls State Conference at Stonehill College in June, Principal Bill Runey announced.
The students are Danah Alomari, Christian Dame, Alyssa Furtado, Matthew Marcil, Arjun Sodhani, Arnav Sodhani, Katerina Trieb, and Saharla Yusuf.
The weeklong program teaches the essentials of American government.
Students were selected based on outstanding academic performance, potential for leadership, and commitment to after-school activities, Runey said.
The American Legion and its Women’s Auxiliary made the selections and are sponsoring the trip.
To qualify, students had to write an essay about leadership and be interviewed by a selection committee.
“We had a number of well-qualified candidates apply for this leadership opportunity,” Runey said. “This is another outstanding group of well-rounded young leaders from our Blue Pride community. We are grateful to the American Legion and Women’s Auxiliary for this opportunity.”
According to its website, Massachusetts Boys State is “designed to teach democratic values, improve knowledge of government and encourage citizen involvement through an intensive weeklong program that immerses students in grassroots democracy.”
The Girls State program aims “to provide a nonpartisan participatory program that teaches eligible high school females responsible citizenship grounded in ethics, the principles of our nation’s founders and respect for God and Country.”
Part of the program includes “learning about the core principles of leadership while running for office, writing bills, advocating for their beliefs, and attending sessions about law, government, and social sciences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.