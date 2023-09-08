With the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Monday, area communities are recognizing those injured and lost on that infamous day.
The following ceremonies and events are being held:
The Attleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 115 will hold a BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for a $20 donation (contact Shane Rioux, 508-369-3011, Julie Hall at jahall88@gmail.com, or Walter Thibodeau at walterthibodeau2@aol.com). Kids 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult may eat free.
Live entertainment will feature performances by Soup 2 Nuts and the Irish band Garda.
The event is sponsored by the Attleboro POW-MIA September 11th Committee. All proceeds go toward helping area veterans and their families and families adversely impacted by the 9-11 terrorist attacks.
The town and schools will hold a ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, rain or shine, at the public safety building at 500 Taunton Ave. (Route 44).
“Seekonk will mourn those who lost their lives that day and in subsequent efforts to restore security to this country, as well as those who lost their lives in the continuous battle against terrorism,” the town said. “We pay tribute to our courageous public safety employees and veterans, and to Seekonk residents who participated in the long and difficult task to clean up at the World Trade Center site.”
For more information, contact Elaijah St. Germain at 508-336-8123, ext. 51028.
