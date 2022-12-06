The 99 Restaurant chain has closed four of its restaurants in New England in recent days, but the North Attleboro and Foxboro locations remain open.
The North Attleboro restaurant is located on Route 1 and in Foxboro on Fisher Street. There are also area 99 restaurants in Easton and Franklin still open.
The restaurant in Canton closed Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby 99s or getting severance packages. In Connecticut, 9s in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday.
“The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage,” the Woburn-based company said in a news release.
In late 2020, 99 restaurants in Seekonk, Braintree and West Concord closed.
There remain 58 99 restaurants in Massachusetts and eight in Connecticut among its more than 100 locations in New England and New York, according to the company website.
One of New England’s homegrown restaurant chains, the 99 takes its name from the street address of its first location — 99 State St. in Boston. .