While November has brought more seasonable fall weather that is finally coloring leaves, the first part of autumn often seemed like an extension of summer.
October turned out to be one of the warmest in the record books, with temperatures well above normal on many days, Attleboro Water Department records show.
The thermometer reached into the 70s on 14 days, whereas typical temps in October are mostly in the 60s.
The average daily high temperature for October of 67 degrees compares to a normal 62, city water department records indicate.
Just five of the past 82 Octobers had higher average temps.
The thermometer peaked at 77 one day the first week of the month.
The average daily low temp was 50, well above the usual 43, with one day at the end of the month bottoming out at 38.
Of course, the month will also be remembered for the strong nor’easter that plowed through the region last week, with strong winds toppling trees, limbs and utility wires onto roads and property.
At one point, more than 25,000 homes and businesses lost power.
Rainfall for October tallied up at 6.36 inches, nearly making the top 10 highest rainfall totals for October.
There was heavy rain on three of nine days of measurable rain, including last week’s storm. The month typically has about 4 1/2 inches.
Coats weren’t needed the middle of October as it was very dry and mild.
The overall rain for the month was another in a stretch of wet months.
September received about 6 inches but usually sees roughly 4 inches. August had about 5 inches and July a record 10.21 inches.
Weather this week will continue with seasonable highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, meteorologists said. No rain is in the forecast until possibly late weekend.
“The coldest air of the season is settling over the Northeast to end the week, and as chilly as it was Wednesday morning, temperatures will be even colder along the I-95 corridor Thursday morning,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean Devore said.
Last November about this time saw a highly unusual five straight days of record high temperatures, four of those days in the 70s, water department records show.
